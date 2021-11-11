Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) it affects practically a third of the world’s population. Mexico is one of the countries whose population has several risk factors for this disease and its prevalence could exceed 50%; That is why the medium-term outlook is very pessimistic if immediate actions are not taken to counteract what is already considered a national health problem.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

The common perception that liver disease occurs predominantly in people who drink is wrong. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is a condition that can affect people who drink little or no alcohol.

When there is excess fat stored in the liver, it can lead to liver conditions that can cause serious distress. If left untreated, it can progress to something known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, which can cause further cirrhosis and / or liver failure.

Signs of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease that you shouldn’t ignore.

Fatigue

Chronic fatigue is a tell-tale sign of liver disease. According to a study published in the Canadian Journal of Gastroenterology, it could be due to changes in neurotransmitters in the brain. That said, regardless of the cause, alcoholic or nonalcoholic, if the patient is tired all the time, it is best to have the liver checked.

Loss of appetite

If the patient loses their appetite for a considerable time accompanied by sudden pangs of nausea, headache, and vomiting, it could be somewhat more severe. One of the common signs of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is also loss of appetite.

Skin itch

The skin can also reveal whether the patient’s liver is healthy or not. Since liver disease can affect the bile ducts, there is a possibility that the consequences will be seen on the skin. Research suggests that liver disease can increase the levels of bile salts, which can accumulate under the skin, resulting in itchy or itchy skin. However, there are many reasons why your skin can itch.

Yellowing of the eyes and skin, also called jaundice

A common explanation for the yellowing of the skin or eyes is an increased level of bilirubin in the body, which is a yellowish pigment secreted by the liver. It is commonly called jaundice and needs immediate treatment once diagnosed.

Sudden drop in body weight

Sudden weight loss can be a symptom of a diseased liver. Not only can it be a sign of liver cirrhosis, but it can also indicate a viral infection called hepatitis C, which could lead to inflammation of the liver and cause pain and swelling.

Bruising easily

Liver damage can often result in frequent and easy bruising. When the liver is damaged, it does not produce adequate amounts of clotting proteins. Which can cause more bleeding than usual and lead to bruising. However, there are other reasons that can cause easy bruising on the body.

Related Notes:

3 things residents should avoid AT ALL COSTS

Promising news! New antidiabetic treatment

Oncology Hospital of the National Medical Center; the only one with a system …