On the eve of the application of surveys to determine the six candidates of the alliance between Morena, PT, PVEM and Nueva Alianza for the governorships of Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Hidalgo, Aguascalientes, Durango and Tamaulipas, Mario Delgado, leader of Morena, He said that whoever is dissatisfied with the measurement results is not committed to the Fourth Transformation.

In an interview, the president of the National Executive Committee of Morena asserted that the process is completely transparent and has been provided with the best practices to avoid disagreements with the results obtained.

“Then, yes, there will be disagreements, without a doubt; but they bring another idea, they are not really committed to what is happening in our country, “he said.

“Because we are doing a very transparent process, which no other party does, only Morena. We left the registration open, whoever wanted signed up; the National Council gave an opinion on who should be surveyed, ”Delgado indicated.

Read also: Monreal asks to make Morena’s polls transparent to choose candidates in 2022

The National Elections Committee of Morena will carry out three surveys this month to determine who is the best profile to be the champion of the alliance in next year’s elections in six entities.

However, within the party there have been voices of nonconformity given that they consider that the electoral process is not reliable.

“We are going to conduct two mirror surveys with private companies and we are going to announce the results of the survey in a public session so that all the people of Mexico can verify it,” Delgado said.

“And if with these conditions someone accuses us or leaves the party, it is a particular interest that we are not willing to consent,” he warned.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed