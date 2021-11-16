Nominees for The Game Awards 2021: list with all candidate games and categories

The year 2021 is getting closer and closer to the end and a single great event remains on the horizon. The The Game Awards 2021 they rise to grant a multitude of prizes to dozens of video game candidates. Of course, the most coveted of them all is the GOTY as the best game of the whole year.
Will be the next December 9 when we can enjoy everything that happens at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with an in-person event after the 2020 online edition. In 2019 we could see how Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won the jackpot and last year that honor fell into The Last of Us Part II.
{“videoId”: “x83phbn”, “autoplay”: true, “title”: “Forza Horizon 5 – Drive Trailer”}
In Extra Life
The best video games of 2021: those you can already play and those that are yet to come
Of course, we can expect all kinds of revelations and announcements related to new titles, as we have anticipated. This is the complete list of nominees and categories for the ceremony led by Geoff keighley. You can vote for your favorites through this link.
Best game of the year
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Deathloop
Best direction
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- Returnal
Best narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Life is Strange: True Colors
Best Art Direction
- Psychonauts 2
- Deathloop
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- The Artful Escape
Best soundtrack
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Nier Replicant
Better sound
- Deathloop
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
- Forza Horizon 5
Best performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen
- Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake
Game with greater impact
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
Best Active Game
- Apex legends
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty: Warzone
Best Indie Premiere
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Saber
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Valheim
Best Indie Game
- 12 minutes
- Death’s door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel future revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Best Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality Game
- Hitman 3
- Resident Evil 4
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Sniper Elite VR
Best innovation in accessibility
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Far Cry 6
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best Multiplayer Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster hunter rise
- New World
- Valheim
Best Action Game
- Far Cry 6
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Returnal
- Back 4 Blood
Best Action Adventure Game
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
Best RPG
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Tales of Arise
- Scarlet nexus
- Monster hunter rise
- Shin Megami Tensei V
Best Fighting Game
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Warioware: Get It Together!
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Sports / Driving Game
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders republic
Best game with community support
- Apex legends
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Destiny 2
- No Man’s Sky
Most anticipated game
- Elden ring
- God of war ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
Best eSports Game
- Call of duty
- CS: GO
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best eSports Player
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev
- Tyson “Tenz” Ngo
Best eSports team
- Atlanta Faze
- DWG Kia
- Natus Vincere
- Sentinels
- Team Spirit
Best eSports Coach
- Airant “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
- Andrii “B1AD3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun
Best eSports event
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Best Content Creator of the Year
- Ibai
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Grefg
(function () {window._JS_MODULES = window._JS_MODULES || {}; var headElement = document.getElementsByTagName (‘head’)[0]; if (_JS_MODULES.instagram) {var instagramScript = document.createElement (‘script’); instagramScript.src = “https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js”; instagramScript.async = true; instagramScript.defer = true; headElement.appendChild (instagramScript); }}) ();
–
The news
Nominees for The Game Awards 2021: list with all candidate games and categories
was originally published in
Extra Life
by Juan Sanmartín.