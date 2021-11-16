Nominees for The Game Awards 2021: list with all candidate games and categories

The year 2021 is getting closer and closer to the end and a single great event remains on the horizon. The The Game Awards 2021 they rise to grant a multitude of prizes to dozens of video game candidates. Of course, the most coveted of them all is the GOTY as the best game of the whole year.

Will be the next December 9 when we can enjoy everything that happens at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with an in-person event after the 2020 online edition. In 2019 we could see how Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won the jackpot and last year that honor fell into The Last of Us Part II.

{“videoId”: “x83phbn”, “autoplay”: true, “title”: “Forza Horizon 5 – Drive Trailer”}

In Extra Life The best video games of 2021: those you can already play and those that are yet to come

Of course, we can expect all kinds of revelations and announcements related to new titles, as we have anticipated. This is the complete list of nominees and categories for the ceremony led by Geoff keighley. You can vote for your favorites through this link.

Best game of the year

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Deathloop

Best direction

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

Best narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Art Direction

Psychonauts 2

Deathloop

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The Artful Escape

Best soundtrack

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Cyberpunk 2077

Nier Replicant

Better sound

Deathloop

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Forza Horizon 5

Best performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen

Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake

Game with greater impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Best Active Game

Apex legends

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty: Warzone

Best Indie Premiere

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Saber

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Valheim

Best Indie Game

12 minutes

Death’s door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel future revolution

Pokémon Unite

Best Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality Game

Hitman 3

Resident Evil 4

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Sniper Elite VR

Best innovation in accessibility

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Far Cry 6

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Multiplayer Game

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

It Takes Two

Monster hunter rise

New World

Valheim

Best Action Game

Far Cry 6

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Returnal

Back 4 Blood

Best Action Adventure Game

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Best RPG

Cyberpunk 2077

Tales of Arise

Scarlet nexus

Monster hunter rise

Shin Megami Tensei V

Best Fighting Game

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Warioware: Get It Together!

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports / Driving Game

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders republic

Best game with community support

Apex legends

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Destiny 2

No Man’s Sky

Most anticipated game

Elden ring

God of war ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Best eSports Game

Call of duty

CS: GO

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best eSports Player

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

Best eSports team

Atlanta Faze

DWG Kia

Natus Vincere

Sentinels

Team Spirit

Best eSports Coach

Airant “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1AD3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun

Best eSports event

2021 League of Legends World Championship

The International 2021

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Best Content Creator of the Year

Ibai

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Grefg

