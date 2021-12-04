The gala of the Game Awards 2021 It will take place in a few days and it will be an event that will serve as a showcase for exclusive announcements, in addition to announcing the best game of the year. There is no doubt that the nominees are great titles, and in this installment we will present some curiosities of each of them.

Deathloop: The production of Arkane studios it is full of secrets, mysteries and is not without interesting facts. For example, the voice of Colt Vahn is played by Jason E. Kelley, who also did the same for Doomslayer in Doom Eternal. In parallel, Julianna Blake is portrayed by Ozioma Akagha, who lent her voice to Alyx in Half Life: Alyx.

It Takes Two: Local cooperative games are missed these days, but members of Hazelight Studios They have taken this mechanic very seriously with both this title and its predecessor, A way out. The director of the studio, Josef Fares has also been known for being a film director and having entered the world of video games with Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

Metroid Dread: MercurySteam surprised the entertainment world with the recent adventure of Samus aran, who had not starred in a new 2D installment for nineteen years. It is striking that since 2005 there have been sketches for its development, but it was postponed due to technical limitations. As a complement, the characteristic EMMI, are considered the nemesis of Metroid and it was sought to generate an atmosphere of terror with them.

Psychonauts 2: Double Fine Productions It has offered us one of the best experiences in recent years, full of humor and colorful landscapes. In this journey, Root, the main character has five fingers, compared to the first part which was four. On the other hand, on more than one occasion it was thought to eliminate the battles with each of the bosses.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: Insomniac Games Not only was he serious about optimizing load times, he decided to make a game with 79 different accessibility options, such as color gamut adjustments and button customization. Also, the puzzles you face Clank They are inspired by the saga of the Lemmings, property of Sony that has left in the trunk of memories.

Resident Evil Village: The atmosphere created by Capcom appeals to the Romanian region, which also served as a starting point for the Bram Stoker’s Dracula. In another vein, there is a possible nod to Albert wesker, hidden in a newspaper where he refers that a strange man has been in the town and would have met the mother of Jake muller.

Without a doubt, the titles referred to along these lines have offered us great hours of entertainment and if some gamers They have not yet enjoyed them, it is the best time to do so, allowing them to travel to surprising worlds that dazzled us this year.

