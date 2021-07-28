We analyze in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray of Nomadland, the recent winner of the Oscar for Best Picture

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition on Blu-Ray of Nomadland, the award-winning film by Chloé Zhao (Eternals), which is now on sale in stores on DVD and Blu-ray, in addition to being available for rent and digital sale. The Searchlight Pictures film is distributed in physical format by 20th Century Studios (Walt Disney Pictures) in our country.

This American independent film drama is written and directed by Chloé Zhao, based on the book written by Jessica Bruder, and stars Frances McDormand (The French Dispatch), David Strathairn (Godzilla: King of the Monsters) and royal nomads Linda. May, Charlene Swankie, Bob Wells, Gay DeForest, and Patricia Grier.

An impressive track record

Nomadland It has won numerous awards, including 3 Oscars for Best Film, Best Director and Best Leading Actress (Frances McDormand), as well as 2 Golden Globes for Best Dramatic Film and Best Director. In turn, it has also been awarded 4 BAFTA Awards (Best Film, Direction, Actress and Photography, out of 7 nominations), the Golden Lion for the best film at the Venice Film Festival and the Audience Award for the best film at the Toronto Film Festival, as well as multiple nominations and statuettes in the National Board of Review (NBR), in the American Film Institute (AFI), in the Critics Choice Awards (Best Film, Direction, Adapted Screenplay and Photography), in the Independent Spirit Awards (Best Film, Directing, Cinematography and Editing), at the New York Film Critics Circle (Best Director), at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (Best Director), at the Producers Guild Awards (Best Film), in the Directors Guild of America (Best Directing), in the Screen Actors Guild (Nominated for Best Actress – McDormand), in the National Society of Film Critics (Best Film, Directing, Actress and Cinematography), in the Chicago Critics Association ( 5 awards, including Best Film and Best Direction), at the Boston Critics Association (Best Film, Direction and Cinematography), at the British Independent Film Awards (Best International Independent Film), at the Gotham Awards (Best Film and Audience Award) and at the Satellite Awards (recently awarded the Best Film, Direction and Actress awards, out of 8 nominations).

Synopsis:

After the closure of the gypsum mine in Nevada City, losing her job and her home, Fern (Frances McDormand) decides to take her van and tour the vast American territory. Exploring an unconventional life like the nomad, Fern will discover a resilience and ingenuity unlike any she had known before. Along the way, you will meet other nomads who will become your mentors, within the vast landscape of the American West.

The film has a duration of 108 minutes and is rated as not recommended for children under 12 years of age, shown in its Blu-Ray version with various extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The Blu-Ray review is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to see the movie yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Technical data:

DVD:

No. of discs: 1

Release date: June 28, 2021

Company: 20 Century Fox HE

Distributor: The Walt Disney Company Iberia SL

Format type: 16 × 9

Aspect ratio: 2.39: 1

Languages:

Dolby Digital 5.1: Spanish, English, French

Dolby 2.0: English descriptive audio

Subtitle:

Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish, French, Hard-coded English

Extra content:

Does not carry extra content

BLU-RAY

No. of discs: 1

Release date: June 28, 2021

Company: 20 Century Fox HE

Distributor: The Walt Disney Company Iberia SL

Format type: 16 × 9

Aspect ratio: 2.39: 1

Languages:

DTS HD Master Audio 5.1: English

Dolby Digital 5.1: Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, French

Dolby Digital 2.0: English descriptive audio

Subtitle:

Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Spanish, Swedish, French, English coded for the deaf.

Extra content:

The forgotten America:

(00:13:36) (Audio: English) (Subtitles: Castilian, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, English coded for the deaf):

Chloé Zhao, director, screenwriter, editor and producer of Nomadland, says Frances McDormand called him after buying Jessica Bruder’s book, Nomad Country. She has always been interested in the nomadic life and hitting the road, where said book showed her how big that community is and how diverse and interesting the lives of the people in the book are, the filmmaker continues.

Jessica Bruder, author and production consultant, explains that the book is about traveling by road people who live in motorhomes. To which the director adds that she wanted to create a journey that flowed and included many interesting details and characters that the author of the book met during her years of research.

For their part, the producers confirm that the character of Frances McDormand is invented, but is based and inspired by real people who live life like this. In turn, they describe the film as an interesting hybrid between documentary and narrative fiction film.

The protagonist, who also works as a producer, states that when building the character of Fern with Chloé Zhao, they used elements of the actress’s personal life, using for the film a series of authentic photographs of the interpreter to give context to the past of the character, who qualifies as strong and resistant.

By using real nomads instead of actors, they show us the testimonies of some of them and why they chose this life. On the other hand, the filmmaker talks about the fact that she and the cinematographer (Joshua James Richards) have a clear vision and how they want to shoot the scenes.

Telluride Film Festival

Q&A with Frances McDormand and Chloé Zhao: (00:14:49) (Audio: English) (Subtitles: Spanish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, English coded for the deaf):

The premiere took place on September 11, 2020, by car, at the Rose Bowl stadium, in Pasadena, within the Telluride Film Festival. After the viewing, both the director and the leading actress and some of the real nomads that appear in the film, where real-life nomads discuss and talk about being part of this film, answer questions from the presenter and the audience. represents your lifestyle.

Deleted scenes:

Interrupted meal: (00:02:05) (Audio: English) (Subtitles: Spanish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, English coded for the deaf).

(00:02:05) (Audio: English) (Subtitles: Spanish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, English coded for the deaf). A gift from God: (00:00:51) (Audio: English) (Subtitles: Spanish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, English coded for the deaf).

Trailer:



Finally, we hope you enjoy purchasing Nomadland, now available to take home both on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as for rent and digital sale; and so you can see it as many times as you want. The movie is also available on Disney + Star. You can try Disney’s streaming service here.