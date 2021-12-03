LaSalud.mx .-As part of the activities for the 16 days of activism against gender violence, started the virtual course “NOM-046 and its application in the prevention and care of violence. General features”For public health personnel, coordinated by the National Center for Gender Equity and Reproductive Health (DGEGSR) and the General Directorate for Quality and Health Education.

Health services represent a unique and privileged opportunity space for the detection and care of violence. Women attend at least once in their life, but they do not always spontaneously state that they are experiencing violence and that this is the reason for the care. Therefore, the development of knowledge, skills and abilities for the performance of health personnel at all times is essential, said the general director of the National Center for Gender Equity and Reproductive Health (CNEGSR), Karla Berdichevsky Feldman.

At the start of the course work coordinated by the CNEGSR, Berdichevsky Feldman said that this exercise is a tool that strengthens prevention and medical care in cases of gender violence. He pointed out that the Official Mexican Standard NOM-046-SSA2-2005 It is mandatory for the institutions of the National Health System and establishes that people, particularly women who face rape, have the right to receive comprehensive care immediately.

He also indicated that it is important that affected women receive prophylaxis in the first 72 hours after the assault to avoid sexually transmitted infections including HIV, in addition to an emergency contraception method to prevent an unwanted pregnancy. She explained that when it is not possible to prevent pregnancy as a result of rape, all women are under legal protection, so they have the right to receive voluntary termination of pregnancy services without the need to file a complaint, but at a simple request.

Berdichevsky Feldman highlighted that, from a public health perspective, the prevention and care of gender violence is framed in the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), which has indicated that the most frequent mental health problems are depression, suicide attempt, post-traumatic stress disorder, sleeping and eating disorders. Some risk behaviors, such as precocious sexual activity, alcohol abuse, tobacco and drug use, lower rates of contraceptives and condoms, were associated with physical and sexual abuse identified in the care provided in health services. Health.

Furthermore, the problem of violence has worsened with confinement by COVID-19. It is estimated that in the world there was a rebound in events of violence against women, and at the national level this situation has been reflected in the increase in calls from emergency lines. The general director of the CNEGSR pointed out that “Violence is unacceptable and we have the strong conviction and daily commitment to eradicate it. Within the framework of the 16 days of activism against violence against women, we implement prevention and care programs for women, adolescents and girls, who see their rights violated”.

“The objective is clear: we need to work together across the sector to guarantee women’s access to a life free of violence and reinforce the work for the performance of health personnel in adherence to the NOM-046-SSA2-2005”, He specified.

For her part, the director of Medical Benefits of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, Célida Duque Molina, stressed that this standard is a priority and is also mandatory in the IMSS medical units. “We have to strengthen emergency care for women victims of rape, within the framework of confidentiality and always focused on the safety of women to provide medical evaluations, legal counseling and emergency contraception.”, Through 1,525 Family Medicine Units (UMF) and the 252 hospitals that have already started actions.

He announced that of December 8-10 an international congress will be held to address the mental health of women who have been victims of sexual and family violence.

In due course, the deputy director of Attention to the Rightholder of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE), Vanessa Prieto Barrientos, who recalled that Mexico was one of the first countries to sign international agreements that provide a protection framework for women.

Thus, since 2019 the institute has developed awareness-raising activities for health service providers and from November 22 to 26 the Week of Specialization in Prevention and Timely Attention of Gender Violence.

As the person in charge of dispatch of the General Directorate of Quality and Health Education, Vanessa Vizcarra Munguía, indicated that the objective of the course is that the personnel in training and those who already work in the country’s medical units know in detail the content of NOM-046-SSA2-2005 on family violence and sensitize them about the importance of detection, attention and complaint. The course will be open to personnel from IMSS, ISSSTE, as well as from the Health Secretariats of the 32 states.

