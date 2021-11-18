It was the year 2000, we had just received the arrival of the third millennium and a new century; on MTv the video of Robbie Williams from Rock DJ amazed and disturbed us at the same time and we played “Snake” on our indestructible Nokia 3310, grandfather of Nokia XR20.

Compact, nothing light but drop and scratch proof like no other, with its hundreds of official and unofficial facades, the Nokia 3310 we were delighted with its features and the feeling of having a phone indestructible in our hands.

Nokia XR20: The new indestructible

“The phone Nokia made to withstand the shocks of everyday life. ” This is mentioned in a press release released today by the company HMD Global, home of telephones Nokia.

The new Nokia XR20 is designed to be pushed to the limit and withstand 1.8 meter drops, extreme temperatures and 1 hr underwater, these are some of the characteristics that make us call this newly launched Nokia the new Indestructible Nokia.

“Who has not had the bad experience of breaking a smartphone? At HMD we built the Nokia XR20 to be extremely tough. It is a life-proof phone that can accompany people on each and every adventure. ” commented Alí Bañuelos, general director in Mexico for HMD Global.

Being indestructible We assume that it is created under the logic that technology should last longer, and we are correct, as HMD Global mentions in the press release. The new Indestructible Nokia It was built with military-grade strength and comes with four years of monthly security updates plus software updates for up to three years.

And although in Mexico we still do not have a 5G network, the Nokia XR20 is ready for when this event happens.

What else does the Nokia XR20 offer?

In addition to their monthly security patches, which by the way is the longest time on phones Nokia, the indestructible promises a battery life of up to two days as well as 15 W Qi wireless charging and 18 W fast charging.

It has a 48MP ZEISS Optics dual camera that will be able to portray excellent landscapes and portraits and with its two flashes it says, let there be light.

“The new SpeedWarp mode with super stabilization lets you fast-forward to key moments, while OZO spatial audio capture with wind noise cancellation ensures you capture only the sounds you want.” it states Nokia on the page of indestructible.

You can find the Nokia XR20 already available on Amazon from $ 13,000 and in the 6 / 128GB configuration.

Which color suits you better? Ultra Blue or Granite Gray?