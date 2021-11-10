Nokia has just announced a new entry-level 5G mobile: the new Nokia X100. Despite what its numbering might suggest, it is more like the Nokia X10 that was launched in April than the top model, the Nokia X20.

Nokia has taken a liking to Snapdragon 480, the 5G processor that is also on board this Nokia X100. It is accompanied by a 48 megapixel quad camera and a battery with large capacity and fast charging.

Nokia X100 datasheet

NOKIA X100 SCREEN LCD 6.67 “

Full HD + PROCESSOR Snapdragon 480 RAM 6 GB STORAGE 128 GB + microSD SOFTWARE Android 11 REAR CAMERA 48 MP

5 MP UGA

2 MP bokeh

2 MP macro FRONTAL CAMERA 16 MP BATTERY 4,470 mAh

Fast charging 18W CONNECTIVITY 5G, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, Minijack OTHERS Google Assistant button

Side fingerprint reader

FM Radio DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 171.44 x 79.7 x 9.1 mm 217 g PRICE 215 euros to change

Quad camera, pure Android and 5G

Nokia jumps straight from the Nokia X20 to the Nokia X100, passing in between the rugged Nokia XR20. Name aside, the Nokia X100 is a new entry-level 5G mobile with Snapdragon 480. It is very similar to the Nokia X10, although not identical.

Again Nokia opts for a perforated screen, with edges prominent enough to include the company’s logo on its chin. It is a panel 6.67-inch LCD with Full HD + resolution, which maintains the refresh rate at 60 Hz throughout life.

In charge of the power is once again the Snapdragon 480, accompanied here by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage with a microSD, this being the only version available.

For photography, the Nokia X100 mounts a 16 megapixel front camera -one of the main differences with the Nokia X10- and a 48 megapixel quad camera with ZEISS optics. The other sensors are a 5 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro sensor, and a 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

The autonomy is marked by the 4,470 mAh capacity battery with support for 18W fast charge, which is always appreciated. The terminal has NFC, fingerprint reader on one side, minijack, exclusive button for the Google Assistant and pure Android.

Nokia X100 versions and prices

The Nokia X100 is only available in blue and in the 6 + 128 GB version. At the moment it can only be purchased in the United States, with an official price of $ 249, 215 euros to change.

More information | Nokia