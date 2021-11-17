Reuters.- Nokia said Wednesday that it plans to launch a cloud-based software subscription service aimed at telcos to provide software around analytics, security and data management.

While part of Nokia’s software portfolio will be offered under subscription starting this year, more services will be commercially available in early 2022.

When Nokia created its software division in 2016, the idea was to go into subscription as well, but we never executed it, Senior Vice President Mark Bunn said in an interview.

We recommend: Nokia reaches 4,000 essential patent families for 5G technology

“Now we have executed it (…) we have built an underlying technology to be able to operate at scale,” he said.

A cloud-based software platform can reduce costs, facilitate deployment and management, and customers can test the platform before committing to long-term use.

Nokia, which has been in talks with potential customers, has said it is targeting a $ 3.1 billion addressable market for the 2021-2025 period, with an annual growth rate of around 25-30%.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed