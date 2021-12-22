The production of Nicolás Celis, which was part of the 93 films that were registered, the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, it is now that the 15 titles that will finally compete to obtain a place in the category for foreign films at the gala have been announced. It will take place on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, United States.

Nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on February 8, 2022.

“Noche de fuego” is the first fiction feature film by documentary filmmaker Tatiana Huezo. In this film, he follows three girls who pose as boys in the face of the threat and violence caused by drug trafficking in the Mexican countryside. This 2021 it received a special mention at the Cannes Film Festival, in addition, it was awarded at the San Sebastián and Athens festivals. The film can be seen through Netflix.

Not only is this Mexican production in the preview of the Oscar in Spanish, it is also “Plaza Catedral”, from Panamais about a woman mourning the death of her 13-year-old son, who is approached by a teenager asking for money to take care of his car. The woman seeks to avoid him at all costs, but appears at her door with a gunshot wound. This film premiered at the Guadalajara International Film Festival. And competes for Spain “The good boss”, which satirically portrays labor relations starring Javier Bardem.

(With information from AP)