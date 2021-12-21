But as soon as the poster has been published, the critics . In the picture we see Nathan Drake, played by Tom holland and his partner Sully, to whom he will give life Mark Wahlberg . Both have similar clothing and are on the ground in front of a ship that has been smashed – which many comment with laughter that it is the mythical ship of the logo of the website of illegal downloads. The pirate bay-.

For many, Uncharted is one of the big premieres they hope to see on the big screen next year 2022. According to its director, Ruben Fleischer, the plot of the film It will not be an adaptation of any of the installments of the video game Instead, it will develop a totally original story using the characters we already know from the Naughty Dog franchise.

Although the poster has a choice of colors and an art direction that generally, remember the video game, many comment that it looks like a simple sketch made by an amateur. For others, the anger is caused by Holland himself. And it is that many players who have dedicated hours to the titles of Uncharted consider the casting of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake to be a matter of fashion, and not a correct decision after a serious and well-crafted casting. And to a certain extent, they may be right, since we currently see very similar cases with actors like Timothée Chalamet or Zendaya, who are even in the soup (yes, on their own merits).

Would Wahlberg be a better Nathan Drake?

However, the best review is what many do to Mark Wahlberg. There are few users who complain (as a joke, of course) that Sony has had the little shame of leaving Nathan Drake in the background on the poster. And, despite Wahlberg’s age, his profile could be adequate to play the protagonist of the adventure.

Possibly most people are right and the poster is not particularly attractive. But that does not mean that the film is not going to be interesting or that Tom Holland is not going to measure up simply because he is younger than the character he plays in video games. Be that as it may, we will get out of doubt very soon, since, Uncharted: The Movie will hit theaters on February 11, 2022 in Spain.