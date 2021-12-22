Nobody gets rid of a Twitch ban by showing a tit. Not even the Prime Video Spain account

Twitch bans apply every day, anytime, regardless of channel or streamer. Let’s say the platform bot is like the all-seeing eye of Sauron. And no one is exempt from violating the site’s Terms of Service. This practice is carried out so literally, that even an account owned by Amazon (owner of Twitch) must also pay for its mistakes. If you are not aware of the controversy, perhaps you have been spectators in the last hours of multitudes of tweets hilarious and memes directed to the Prime Video Spain account.

And reasons are not lacking. It has been so extreme that Twitch promoted a ban on the channel that the Prime Video Spain service has on the platform. And yes, indeed, Prime Video also belongs to Amazon, which makes this situation all the more comical.

Henar, Henar. It all began with the broadcast of a program presented by the popular streamer and comedian Mister Jagger in which, among other people, the also very popular Henar Álvarez participated: This is a beat. The party was coming to an end when Henar decided to take matters into his own hands to speed up the process. “Let’s go for the ban,” he said, as he lifted his shirt and partially revealed his right breast. While saying this, the producers of the show decided to interrupt it by showing the final titles of the broadcast before turning it off.

And boy did he get the ban. With a multitude of people live and 120,000 views. Can you see the moment here.

Reasons. It seems that the reason for the ban is that the channel would have shown content categorized as NSFW (Non Safe For Work), which is a way of rating specific content for adults, which may not be suitable to reproduce in places with a large number of people. The lack of prior identification of it, probably together with the complaints of users who have seen it, have led to the punishment imposed by Prime Video Spain.

In this account, that of a bot that monitors Twitch accounts that receive bans, and announces them through messages on the social network, you can check the status of the Prime Video account. It is almost paradoxical that the Prime account was going to face the same fate as many others like Amouranth, when it received a ban for that controversy of the pools and the sexual ASMR.

What the Twitch rules say. That Amazon has streaming channels on Twitch is nothing new. As the company that owns the popular streaming service, they are trying to build on their acquisition in 2014. We can see this on their main Twitch video channel which is known for broadcasting NFL Thursday night football, among other sports. And as a user of the platform, you are subject to the same rules. Nothing is above Twitch’s Terms of Service.

“People who identify as female should cover their nipples. The display of the lower part of the breasts is not allowed. Cleavage can be displayed as long as coverage requirements are met. All streamers must cover the area between the hips and the lower part of the pelvis and buttocks. “

Do you remember when Ibai was banned on Twitch because an ass appeared in the stream? And when he was banned for the 4th time when a penis appeared live ? It already seems like a tradition every few months. Because this is the channel’s first suspension, it should be back online within a month:

“Temporary suspensions range from one to 30 days. Once the suspension is complete, you will be able to use our services again. We keep track of past violations, and multiple suspensions over time can result in an indefinite suspension.”