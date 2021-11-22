Artificial Intelligence is at the center of an explosion of change that modifies all spheres of humanity in the 21st century. The incorporation of technological tools supposes rethinking and rethinking a part of the daily work of any person, since this type of science is already part of our day to day in the form of algorithms fed with each click.

Until a few years ago, it was impossible to collect and process all that information, but Artificial Intelligence found not only the way to make it possible, but also in a more efficient, dynamic, but above all, safe way.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology of the United States Department of Commerce, explains in the report Big Data Interoperability Framework, that technology has revolutionized the collection and analysis of data thanks to four V’s: volume (due to the size of databases), variety (due to the various sources to obtain that information), speed (due to the accelerated movement of data) and variability (the sudden changes in the characteristics that underlie the data collection processes).

The dizziness of this revolution brings to light various problems regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence, especially in terms of the privacy of personal data that are used all the time by algorithms and companies. However, many questions are unfounded. Rather than putting all that information at risk, technology can actually protect them and set the guidelines for their efficient use, in which both companies and users benefit.

User experience

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in companies, regardless of their line of business or industry, has been aggressively focused, for the better, on the user experience, based on the specific design of products and services that are increasingly personalized. Tools like virtual assistants -especially in sectors in which customer service still obeys mostly traditional and inefficient schemes-, they help streamline bureaucratic processes and at the same time provide companies with key information to know, understand and offer viable alternatives for their users , that is, products or services according to your needs, interests and habits.

If the AI ​​enabling technology for a company is properly and professionally articulated, the flow of individual information, which helps to predict patterns and record people’s habits, can have a more than positive impact on the user experience that, consequently , it will keep you as a satisfied customer and, more importantly, loyal to the brand.

In fact, very tangible success stories have been seen in banks that by incorporating customer service chatbots, immediately went from serving 50 customers to more than 25 thousand simultaneously, according to the book Transform Your Business with AI Chatbots. The handling of the personal information of users creates personalized experiences, since Artificial Intelligence can process the data in an individual and focused way.

Data theft prevention

Artificial Intelligence has not only brought a revolution in terms of data collection, storage and processing, but also in terms of digital security tools and strategies, which have not only been limited to companies, for example with algorithms that can detect fraudulent users to prevent them from carrying out an operation in an electronic commerce, or companies that use technologies such as facial or finger biometrics to validate the identity of a customer.

As the use of Artificial Intelligence becomes general in processes that require sensitive personal information, it is highly probable that many of the risks involved in handling personal data will disappear, to the extent that it is done with robust, solid and professionals.