“Today is a precious day in my life. Asser and I have been married to be partners for life,” he wrote on Twitter, adding four photos to his post.

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP – Malala (@Malala)

November 9, 2021

Malala gave no other information about her husband, other than his first name. Netizens identified him as Asser Malik, CEO of the High Performance Center of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Reuters could not confirm it.

Malala is revered in many parts of the world, especially in Western countries, for her personal courage and her eloquence in defending the rights of girls and women. In Pakistan, his activism has divided public opinion.

In July of this year, Malala stated to British Vogue magazine that she wasn’t sure if she would ever marry.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be an agreement?” .

The comment drew criticism from many social media users in Pakistan at the time.