It seems that this protagonist has never looked better

One of the great surprises of 2021 was the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the series that has surprised anime fans with its quality of animation by the MAPPA studio, responsible for the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin. But, It has also been the story and its characters that have made it one of the favorites of its fans, as evidenced by this cosplay of Nobara Kugisaki, who we saw shine during his grand finale..

The female characters in Jujutsu Kaisen have great affection and potential to become great role models. Gege Akutami, her mangaka, has managed to represent strong women with important battles and great narrative weight. Therefore, it is not surprising that Valethes has published in Reddit her Nobara Kugisaki cosplay who wants to show all this great admiration he feels for this powerful sorceress:

In fact, in the finale of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, we got to see how this protagonist manages to combat some of the most powerful curses with her combat techniques that involve the use of nails and her hammer.. It is through these that he can deliver truly deadly blows to his worst antagonists who draw on people’s negative feelings for strength.

Also, she is a good melee combatant and she showed it during the Exchange Festival Arc with Kyoto. When necessary, he knows how to contain himself very well to avoid damaging his adversary. But when facing someone very dangerous, he applies himself thoroughly and in a lethal way. For this reason, in this Nobara Kugisaki cosplay from Jujutsu Kaisen, we can see how Valethes managed to faithfully display this type of weapons and details that complement this incredible representation work..

The great power of this sorceress was demonstrated in the finale of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen as shown in this Nobara cosplay, when this protagonist and Yuji Itadori faced a couple of powerful curses. At one point he was in grave danger but managed to make amends and deal a fatal blow to one of his rivals.

His spikes are a key part of his battle style. When an enemy comes into contact with them, they are not only damaged but are also the victim of various effects. It is something that applies without mercy. His way of fighting as well as his personality have caused Nobara Kugisaki to have cosplays from many fans. Like the one we share with you now, a contribution from cosplayer Valethes on the official Jujutsu Kaisen Reddit. Regarding the hairstyle, it is according to the image of this character created by Akutami; short hair to the base of the neck.

What is your role in the anime?

As this cosplay of Nobara Kugisaki (釘 崎 野薔薇) shows, she is one of the protagonists of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series. She is a first-year student at the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical College of Magic., and partner of Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro, together with whom she will learn from Satoru Gojo to master his fearsome and powerful abilities.

Before moving to the big city of Tokyo, she used to live in the countryside, in a town located four hours from Morioka Station, in rural Japan.. She comes to Tokyo in order to become a Jujutsu Shaman and to find Saori, her childhood friend, who was a victim of fate.

The reason why Jujutsu Kaisen fans celebrate Nobara Kugisaki’s cosplay is because she is passionate, extremely expressive and honest about her feelings. From the beginning, she shows interest in everything related to the world of modeling and shopping, she also shows that she manages to get angry easily if she is rejected. Show your true and aggressive side in certain situations, whether they cause embarrassment or feel rejection towards the other person

She is willing to let curses go when they are holding hostages; knows what is important to her, and she is not just trying to live a life of luxury, she is willing to give up everything if it helps save others. It will be awesome to see her again in the next season of the anime.

