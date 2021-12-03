Nobara Kugisaki from Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most beloved protagonists of this franchise, even more so with the leading role she had in the epic finale of the first season in which all her incredible power was demonstrated.. This scene became so memorable that artists like Cyt_draw wanted to create their own version of this moment in a more realistic illustration style.

On this occasion, Cyt_draw published in Twitter a version of Nobara Kugisaki from Jujutsu Kaisen that portrays the essence of his last fight with Yuji Itadori against Eso and his brother Kechizu. In this case, the black flowers that appear all over the body of the sorceress by the curse of That are represented with red roses that cover her left eye and her body.

In addition, the two nails that Nobara Kugisaki uses in that fight appear. She uses these tools to exorcise curses with a deadly technique that can purify their souls.. This technique takes up one of the ancient practices of Japan known as Ushi no Toki Mairi involving some dolls damn dating from 587 during the reign of Emperor Yomei.

This type of realistic-style illustration turns our protagonist into an oil painting that captures the essence of the moment and denotes how she has faced different trials throughout her life, with a bright right eye almost on the verge of breaking into tears.

What’s more, Placing Nobara Kugisaki’s left eye with a rose is a reference to the later chapters of the manga during the event known as “The Shibuya Incident” where our protagonist faced one of the most terrible curses with Yuji Itadori. After her pride was hurt by her defeat at the hands of Haruta Shigemo, she decided to face Mahito alone. In this fight, she was seriously injured in her left eye.

Nobara Kugisaki in the Shibuya incident

Before the Shibuya Jujutsu Kaisen incident, Nobara Kugisaki was a student at the Tokyo Metropolitan Area Technical School of Sorcery where she took classes with Yuji Itadori and Fushiguro Megumi, her teacher was Satoru Gojo.. His first big fight was during his match against Eso and Kechizu, in which he fought alongside Yuji Itadori. On that occasion, both she and he demonstrated their true courage against the most devastating curses.

During their confrontation, Eso used a cursed technique with which he planned to take the lives of Nobara and Itadori. Unfortunately for him, she was willing to drive in some of her nails to ensure her victory and survival. In this way, Nobara and Itadori managed to take the victory, assassinating both brothers..

Nobara has a great sense of responsibility and great pride as a fighter. During the Shibuya Jujutsu Kaisen Incident, both feelings were hurt after Haruta Shigemo was about to take his life. Before this happened, Kento Nanami went to rescue her and forbade her to return to the battlefield until she was recovered. Unfortunately, Nobara Kugisaki decided to ignore his superior’s ban to join the fight..

Nobara planned to regain her pride as a fighter by defeating Mahito with her bare hands, she was confident that she could defeat him with her most powerful techniques. In fact, thanks to his great strategy and power, he was able to wound Mahito’s soul and forced him to retreat.. But, this was not enough for Nobara, who planned to exorcise him. However, fate had other plans for her.

Mahito used a double with which he was able to take Nobara Kugisaki off guard, finally touching her face leaving her with a great wound thanks to his devastating power. She foresaw that her end was near after that moment, so she watched her life flash before her eyes. While this was happening, Yuji Itadori looks with extreme concern and horror at the devastated body of his partner.

Contrary to what it might seem, a recent publication of the Kaisen Jujutsu manga updated his situation. According to her, she could stay alive, although unable to continue fighting. We hope to have a more concrete confirmation in this regard soon.