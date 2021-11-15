NoA president talks about drifting

Although Nintendo continues to face problems related to the infamous drift in the Joy-con, the company is still making a number of improvements. This is something that Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, has made it clear in a recent interview.

In a talk with The Verge, Bowser was questioned about Nintendo’s actions to improve the Switch’s Joy-Con, to make the drift no longer so present in the controls. This was what he commented:

“As we have gone through the first five and a half years of the Nintendo Switch, we have observed the gameplay, we have observed that people have returned the units as they have been worn, and we have made continuous improvements in general to the Joy-Con, including the stick. analogical. This latest version, the Nintendo Switch OLED, has the same updated analog stick that is now available on the original Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. “

A month ago, near the launch of the OLED Switch, Nintendo published an interview with developers, where it was mentioned that, Although the drift problem may not have a definitive solution, the company will do its best to offer constant improvements.

Editor’s Note:

The drift problem is very, very annoying. Not only has it created paranoia for users, it has forced more than one person to purchase multiple controls. The solution would be to purchase a Pro Controller, and only use the Joy-Con in portable mode.

Via: The Verge