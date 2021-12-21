Phase 4 had not yet connected with the Wandavision events in Westview, until now (Spoilers notice)

Spider-Man: No Way Home, has become one of the largest events in the history of the MCU. Pitting Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange against multi-universal threats from previous Sony wall-crawler franchises, the story is set to deliver something never before seen when it comes to narrative.

One distinction this movie has more than most of its Phase 4 counterparts is the sheer number of direct connections to the projects that preceded it, as well as those to come after. This is largely due to their use of the Multiverse, which occurs after the series of Disney +, Loki.

While Stephen Strange’s role in this film paled in comparison to his previous non-MCU counterparts, Sorcerer Supreme is set for a key role in his solo sequel next year alongside Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. No Way Home even did something that no other MCU movie has ever done by relating to Wanda’s last appearance in early 2021.

From Spider-Man: No way home to Disney + and Doctor Strange 2

The second post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home showed the first images of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness of 2022.

In this scene, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange meets with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, which begins by acknowledging the Westview anomaly he caused in WandaVision.

Stephen Strange: “Wanda …”

Wanda Maximoff: Oh, I knew that sooner or later you would show up. I made mistakes and people got hurt.

Strange: I’m not here to talk about Westview.

This is the first time that a Marvel Studios film has made direct reference to the events of a Marvel Studios series premiered on Disney +, following the opening scene of No way home that indirectly recognized the premiere of Hawkeye with the easter egg of Rogers: The Musical.

Spider-Man really connects the MCU

Although the MCU has been using Disney + throughout 2021, delivering five unique series that tie directly to the franchise’s past events, this post-credits preview marks a new and unique moment in the studio’s history.

Although it was presented for the first time in Falcon and the Winter Soldier On Disney +, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine later returned to the post-credits scene of Black widow with Yelena Belova from Florence Pugh. However, he did not specifically mention the fact that he had met John Walker, nor did he mention what he did for his work, or anything like that.

The trailer for Multiverse of Madness remarkably concluded with a shocking statement from Mordo telling Strange that «The greatest threat to our universe is you», before fans saw the first live action image of Doctor Strange Supreme. While this more evil alternate reality version of Doctor Strange first appeared in the tragic Episode 4 of What If…?It is unclear if the sequel will reference any of the events of the animated series, although it is rumored that Hayley Atwell, Captain Carter could be making a Multiversal comeback in live action.

Other than this, no other Disney + event has been directly recognized on the big screen. Although it was almost a given that this would happen with WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2, seeing it in the first full look at the film is a truly monumental moment.

The big question now is how long Doctor Strange 2 will spend looking back at the events of WandaVision, especially since Wanda is the biggest supporting character in May’s blockbuster Multiversal. Regardless, this connection is something Marvel Studios has never done before, and it should be just the beginning of a truly interconnected universe between movies and TV series.