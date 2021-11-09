Spiderman or the sensational spider-man is among the first places in popularity worldwide, the incredible adventures that the spider-man friend has had to face, and together with the incomparable irony and usual sarcasm when fighting the villains it have placed as a classic superhero of comics, movies, video games and other content where the arachnid appears, in recent days one more spider-man movie was released which is titled “Spider-Man: No way home” which has generated hundreds of doubts and comments as fans await the iconic appearance of legendary characters from past films, as well as the great revelation of which will be the villains to fight in this new installmentHowever, all expectations were dissolved at least in which villains will appear in this new installment thanks to a game set where LEGO makes the missing spoiler just days before its release in theaters.

A few days before the theatrical release of the new movie “Spider-Man: No way home” which is intended for December 17 of this year, the expectation generated around the new installment among fans is increasing; However, this great controversy generated among the consumers of the sensational spider-man is vanished because the LEGO toy company, released in one of the sets about the new film, a series of characters that are rumored to be the villains to beat and the secondary characters of the new installment.

The company dedicated to motivating creativity with small friendly pieces unveiled a new set that is already for sale called Daily Bugle which refers to the famous newspaper where Peter worked on the first installment of “Spider-Man” due to this you can see the packaging of the characters that had been rumored until then that could participate in this new installment, these being the following:

Green Goblin

Doctor Octopus

Sandman

Mysterio

J Jonah

In addition to this you can also see the following characters

Miles Morales

Spider-gwen

Carnage

Venom

Although it should also be mentioned that this other set that belongs exclusively to the presentation of “Spider-Man: No way home” where characters are fully confirmed for this new installment such as:

Lego is not the only brand that has made a spoiler of this type since the Funko collectible toy franchise has also done its thing by generating an article with reference to this new movie of characters that although they have been rumored could appear and so far have not been confirmed by any official Marvel source.

We will only have to wait until November 17 for the film to be released to be able to finish once and for all pcn all the rumors and meet the cast that will be part of the new installment of the spider-man “Spider-Man: No way home”

