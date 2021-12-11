The beginning of Spider-Man: No Way Home will connect with the Hawkeye series showing an easter egg inspired by Captain America (Spoilers notice)

Marvel and Sony have launched the first minute of the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it features a certain fictional Broadway musical that Clint Barton didn’t exactly like. With so many other things going on, it may not seem like a detail worth highlighting in No way home, but it is mainly connected with the series Hawk Eye in Disney +.

The clip shows Peter and MJ swinging through Manhattan after Peter’s identity as Spider-Man was revealed, and although it is brief, several ad screens can be seen announcing Rogers: The Musical. The parody of the hit musical Hamilton shown in the first episode of Hawk Eye, with Clint taking his kids to see him over the Christmas holidays. While it does have some catchy tunes recreating the 2012 Battle of New York, Clint seems to find the musical distasteful and even turns off his hearing aid to avoid listening to it. As someone who lived through the battle, there is no question that Clint is horrified by the show that capitalizes on the horror of that day, but how would Peter Parker feel about it?

It is not known if Spider-Man: No Way Home will make more references to the musical, but the moment of the movie at the MCU showing the musical isn’t exactly new. The third Spider-Man movie begins in the summer, immediately after the events of Far from home, while Hawk Eye it takes place during the winter of the same year.

There is a possibility that Peter saw the musical, or may see it, depending on the events of No way home, as he has been a huge fan of the Avengers since he was a child. To keep the humor alive, Peter can make a joke in the third film in support of or against the Broadway show. And since Doctor Strange was no stranger to making jokes about the products released around the Avengers, here might be no exception.

But if Hawkeye takes place a few months after the events of No way home, the inclusion of the Captain America-inspired musical may have revealed how the movie will end. While there is no definitive answer as to what will happen, given that rumors still circulate about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s appearances as alternate Spider-Men, the timing does imply that the collapse of the multiverse has not affected the city of New as much. York. Everything seems to be normal in Hawk Eye, since it has not been mentioned that the identity of Spider-Man has been revealed or that his villains from other universes terrorize the city, on the other hand something normal to avoid launching spoilers of the trepamuros trepalala.

This brings up the age-old question MCU fans have been asking themselves after the release of each installment: What are other superheroes doing while another faces catastrophic events? With Clint dealing with the tracksuit mob, Peter Parker and Doctor Strange are nowhere to be seen. The scale of the conflict may be small for them, but it brings up a valid point that other superheroes seem to disappear at the most inopportune moments. Clint and Kate also don’t seem overly concerned about calling the Avengers stationed in New York City to give them a hand, so that might shed some light on what may happen in No Way Home.

Perhaps the delicate spell of Doctor Strange did work and erased from everyone’s memory that Peter Parker was Spider-Man in Hawkeye, but it still does not explain the lack of memory of Dr. Otto Octavius, the Green Goblin, the man Sandy, the Lizard and Electro that suddenly appear in New York. It might have been enough time for everyone in town to get over the incidents of No way home, as many battles in the Marvel universe seem to take place in the Big Apple. Either way, the UCM has once again managed to seamlessly connect its projects simply by using factors from its environment. Even with universes crumbling and colliding with each other, at least Rogers: The Musical seems to have survived the consequences.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17. And every Wednesday you have a new episode of Hawkeye with your subscription to Disney +.