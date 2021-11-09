Will we see Tom Holland alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: Far From Home? It is the big question that everyone is asking right now.

The internet recently took a big shake when footage from the film was leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) where are the three versions of Peter parker together and they can see in this link. We still do not know if this will happen in the film but it is clear that it will be one of the installments of Marvel studios most epic since Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Now the actor Tom holland wanted to share some information about Spider-man: No way home in a recent interview. When asked if he felt the need to prove himself while working with so many famous actors on the new film, he replied:

‘Everyone puts on their pants the same way in the morning. It was interesting that these guys came in because they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and I’m talking about Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx and those guys. Seeing Alfred come in and having to adapt and change to the way movies are made, but also change directors, and also the fact that I’m Spider-Man now. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to adapt to the modern era.

Will we see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the movie?

Tom holland try to convince us that we will not see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on Spider-Man: No Way Home.

‘People don’t believe me when I say they won’t come back. But people will have to believe me at some point. It means a lot to me. The first time you see Doctor Octopus and the rest of the characters, it’s so exciting, and it’s a great moment in movie history. They are three generations of Spider-Man that come together.

If they don’t come back in the end, the fans may get a little upset, as it’s been rumored for over a year. We’ll find out when it premieres Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, 2021. While we wait, you can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.