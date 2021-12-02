The age rating of Spider-Man: No Way Home warns of wall-crawler third installment violence and language at Marvel Studios

The premiere of Spider-Man: no way home is getting closer and closer, which means an increase in marketing in recent weeks. Directed by Jon Watts, the Marvel Studios and Sony series will bring back Tom Holland’s wall-crawler as we will see him deal with the revelation to the world of his secret identity. This rhythm of the story also spells trouble for those closest to Peter Parker, such as Zendaya’s MJ, Jacob Batalon’s Ned, and Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May.

Spider-man: No Way Home has been filled with leaks and rumors in recent monthsBut Sony and Marvel Studios have yet to confirm a good chunk of them when the film opens in theaters, perhaps some at the film’s world premiere, when we see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on the red carpet.

Still, the Multiverse as the backdrop to the story and returning villains from previous Spider-Man films, such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin have already been confirmed.

Furthermore, Holland also teased that No way home would have a unique showcase in terms of his fight sequences, and the actor shared that his Spider-man will fight in ways “Very violent” never seen before. The Marvel actor also revealed that his hero would find himself in a situation of “Fight or flight” that he never had to experience in his past MCU movies.

Now, it seems like Holland’s latest comments have been backed up by the movie’s official age rating.

Why is Spider-Man: No Way Home PG-13?

A list from the Classification and Classification Administration of the Motion Picture Association confirmed that Spider-Man: No Way Home is rated PG-13 for its “Sequences of action / violence, some language and short suggestive comments.”

Compared, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was also rated PG-13 for “Sequences of violence and action, and language”, while Black widow received a similar PG-13 rating due to “Intense sequences of violence / action, some language and thematic material”.

Marvel Studios in this regard has always leaned towards PG-13 ratings, ever since 2008’s Iron Man. Although the MCU shows a darker tone and violent fight scenes at times, the PG-13 label has had a consistent rating for the superhero franchise. The same will happen with No Way Home.

Tom Holland previously joked that the trequel will surprise fans because “It’s not fun”, pointing out that it will be “Dark and sad” since the characters will go through things that “You never wish they would happen”. The actor’s comments should further cement the film’s official PG-13 rating along with his warning of “violence” and “Some language.”

It will be interesting to find out how No way home It will push the limits of its PG-13 rating, but signs point to the film’s brutal fight sequences and the alleged deaths of Peter Parker’s loved ones being some of the reasons.

Holland’s Peter Parker has experienced many things throughout his career in the Marvel Studios films, especially after the death of his mentor, Tony Stark. The evidence suggests that No way home seems ready to take it up a notch, leading to significant personal change for the wall-crawler.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released in theaters on December 17, 2021 and tickets can now be reserved at your favorite cinema.