The Marvel Cinematic Universe will expand with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Tom Holland defined the film as “dark.” This says the artist.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is the most anticipated film production of the year. The title, as recently revealed Tom holland, its protagonist, will reunite three generations. This refers to the actors from the previous trilogies, who will be in this feature film. Now, the interpreter expressed himself on other issues in relation to the plot.

«It was interesting that those guys came in because they have some ownership over Spider-man in his own way … I’m talking about Alfred (Molina) and Jamie (Foxx) And those guys… Seeing Alfred come in and having to adapt and change to the way movies are made, but also change directors, and also the fact that I’m Spider-Man now. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to suit the modern age.“, said.

Also, the actor mentioned a lot about the tone of the tape. Also, he opened up about his specific character. These were the promising statements of the interpreter.

«What will really surprise people is that this movie is not funny. It’s dark and sad, and it’s going to be really emotional. You are going to see characters that you want to go through things that you never wish would happen. And I was very excited to be able to tend towards that side of Peter Parker.



Peter Parker is always someone who looks up. It is always very positive. He always says, ‘I can fix this. I can do it’. While in this movie, he feels like he has found his cap. It’s like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ That was an aspect of the character that I had never seen before, and I was very, very excited to try and tackle it.

I haven’t seen the movie yet, but I’ve seen snippets of it, and it’s the best job we’ve ever done. It’s the best Spiderman movie we’ve ever made. I really don’t think the fans are prepared for what they’ve put together. I know I’m not ready, and I know it’s going to be brutal”He added.

In this way, the public will be able to understand a little more than what the actor said at the premiere of the installment. The date is estimated for December 17, 2021.

Source: GamesRadar