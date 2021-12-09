Tom Holland has confirmed that the third film of Spider-man I was going to introduce Kraven the hunter

The next installment in the Spider-Man franchise at Marvel Studios will finally bring the Spider-Verse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film has already confirmed that it will feature villains from previous versions of Spider-Man, such as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, the Lizard, and The Sandman. It has also been rumored that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also appear as the head of the network. All these elements and the hype that has generated these possible returns are responsible for No way home It is already breaking box office records and is preparing to be the biggest movie of the pandemic era when it opens next week.

One of the villains that has yet to appear in the wall-crawler movies is the iconic Kraven the Hunter despite numerous attempts to do so. Director of Black pantherRyan Coogler has previously stated that he considered using the character in his film before the idea was scrapped, and the director of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far from homeJon Watts also mentioned that he would have liked to use the Kraven character in one of his Spider-Man movies. Yet despite unfulfilled wishes, Kraven will hit the big screen with his own solo film. The film will star director JC Chandor (Triple Frontier), and will star former Quicksilver, Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the role.

In a new interview with ColliderSpider-Man himself, Tom Holland, has confirmed that Jon Watts had planned to use Kraven as the villain in the third installment of Spider-Man in the MCU. His comment follows Zendaya expressing her initial doubt that the multiverse would happen, to which Holland replied that Watts had planned to make a Kraven movie for a long time.

“For a long time, there was going to be a Kraven movie, it was going to be the third movie because things weren’t working and all kinds of different things. Jon proposed this Kraven movie to me, which was actually great. I don’t want to talk about it in case the movie ends in the future, but it was fun. “

You can see the full interview below

The idea that the third Spider-Man movie was almost a Kraven movie confirms that Marvel has wanted to bring this character to the big screen for a while. While it’s unclear how Kraven’s new movie with Taylor-Johnson will connect to the MCU, the movie is likely set in the same universe as Sony’s other Spider-Man properties Venom and Morbius. The character could also be planned as a villain in the upcoming Spider-Man trilogy after his solo movie.

It’s no wonder why the directors have been trying to bring Kraven to the big screen for a long time, as there are incredible opportunities the character presents. In the comics, the hunter is known for choosing Spider-Man as his preferred prey. If Kraven had been the villain in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie could have easily been constructed from the post-credits scene from Far from home with Peter Parker’s identity revealed. That revelation would have put a target on Peter’s back, easily making him the prey of a hunter like Kraven. The fact that there has been continued interest in Kraven probably means that the character will not leave soon after his introduction, and let’s remember that some of the best stories of our favorite wall crawler have had this villain as a backdrop.

Do you want to see Kraven in action? Although it will be rare to see him be played by former Taylor-Johnson Quicksilver.