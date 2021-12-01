Amy pascal, producer of Spider-Man: no way home has accepted that any spoiler before entering the cinema, will ruin the movie. With which he confirms what is more obvious every day: the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

He has explained it in context of the difficulty behind avoiding major leaks during the film’s recording and post-production process, where the feature film is edited and all the special effects are added.

In an interview with Fandango, they ask Pascal how they have managed to keep secret some of the biggest surprises that we will see in the film. She accepts that it has been extremely complicated, and that it is best for the audience to see Spider-Man: no way home avoiding any spoiler at all costs.

You know yeah, I don’t want to ruin the experience for people. But one of the problems with movies is that people enter the cinema already knowing everything. So we have tried to give everyone the best experience in the room when they see the feature film. And yes, it is the reason why we absolutely do not confirm any rumors of any movie.

But there are dozens of leaks about ‘Spider-Man: no way home’

But while the studio goes to superhuman efforts to prevent leaks and spoilers, Spider-Man: no way home It has been riddled with leaks. Many of which come from the actors. Some others by accident.

So much Alfred Molina What Jamie foxx They accepted in interviews or on social media that they are part of the film long before it is officially announced. After those uncomfortable moments for Marvel and Sony, dozens of details have been leaked about possible appearances of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and even Charlie cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil.

There is also the element of digital manipulation not only of photos, but also of video. During the last months one has been around of Andrew Garfield in the Spider-Man suit, supposedly in the production of No way home. Days later, it was revealed that it was supposedly a deep fake. But experts in special effects have proven that it is a real scene.

Garfield himself, during an interview, said that it is “a photoshop“, trying to explain that it is a digital manipulation. Then, after constant questioning from the press, he ended up apologizing, for its possible appearance, or not, in Spider-Man: no way home.

We will leave doubts on December 16, when the film opens in cinemas around the world.