Those responsible for the latest box office success, Spider-Man: No way home, want to promote the candidacy of the new installment of the wall-crawler, for the Oscar for best film. Will he succeed?

Spider-Man: No Way Home It may be doing a lot more than breaking box office records and setting record viewership ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The team responsible for the Marvel movie have set themselves the goal of becoming the first superhero movie to win the Oscar for Best Picture. Although movies like Joker and The Dark Knight They have won the prized statuette for the performance of their actors, none of them have gone so far as to win the best picture. In fact, only one Marvel movie has been nominated in that category, Black Panther, and he didn’t get the award either.

The controversy that has surrounded Oscar-winning directors and their views on Marvel movies or comic book movies, in general, has been divisive enough to justify the reactions of the team at No way home, like Tom Holland, Kevin Fiege, Tom Rothman or Amy Pascal among others. Essentially, they all lay out the facts about those who might try to tarnish the Spider-man school’s ability in the MCU to be mentioned in the same way as this year’s possible best picture nominees. The film currently has a 94% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes., which is better than most Oscar hopefuls. These include Belfast (86%), King Richard (91%), Licorice Pizza (92%) and West Side Story (94%).

Martin Scorcese is one of the most important directors who commented on Marvel movies and their relevance as “movie theater”. According to Scorcese, he stated in a 2019 interview that Marvel movies “They are just not cinema” and they are “Closer to theme park attractions” than real traditional cinema. A very harsh words considering that a good number of Marvel Studios movies have delivered some of the most thought-provoking and moving moments in all of cinema. No way home she’s ready to smash that opinion and win for best picture at the Oscars.

Tom Holland made his views on Scorcese’s controversial opinion known when interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter and the pursuit of the best movie of No Way Home. “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you like to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know how it is because he has never made one ». This is a pretty astute observation, since Scorcese, in fact, has probably never read a script from Marvel or any other superhero movie to begin with. No one can say that Tony Stark’s death would not pique Scorcese’s interest. Holland continues: “I’ve done Marvel movies and I’ve also made movies that have been in the conversation in the world of Oscars, and the only difference, really, is that one is much more expensive than the other.”

Holland differentiates the more conventional films from most of the films based on superhero comics is that they have much more production value and budget than other types of films, which in some way conditions those responsible for nominating films for the best film in the Oscars. More money on a movie shouldn’t leave her out of those nominations. The producer of No way home, Amy Pascal, also mentions another reasoning behind superhero movies that is often neglected: “The fact that they are a certain type of genre does not mean that they are not quality films. It seems that the comic book genre is always overlooked when it comes to nominations, although there is good evidence that this could finally be changing, and No Way Home would be the best example that the film industry has stopped judging films by their performance. links to comics.

What do you think? Would it be worthy of a nomination for best film? Considering some of the favorites for this year, it would not be unreasonable for her to be nominated.