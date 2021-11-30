No Way Home Tickets Are Now On Resale

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is the most anticipated movie of the year, there is no doubt about that. In this way, it is not a surprise that, considering the role that resellers play today, people are already selling their tickets for this movie at ridiculous prices on the internet.

A simple search on sites like eBay reveals that those who managed to buy their ticket to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, they are already reselling them at prices that exceed $ 24 thousand dollars, something that, without a doubt, has reached a level that had not been seen before, although this is for the Los Angeles premiere. On the other hand, we find people who ask for more than $ 100 dollars for a couple of normal tickets.

Considering that Spider-Man: No Way Home It has the potential to become the highest grossing film of the pandemic, and that many do not want to spoil this film, of course there are people who try to abuse those who did not get their ticket for the premiere.

On related issues, it appears that Sony has no intention of making any more Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland. In the same way, here you can see the new advance of this tape.

As always, the best way to eliminate resellers is simply by ignoring them. However, it is very striking that these people believe that someone is capable of paying a gigantic amount of money just to see a movie. Let’s hope that no one manages to fall into the clutches of these prices.

