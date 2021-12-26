The long-awaited movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, caused a stir long before its premiere, and how it is in the case of Mexico, his premiere tickets were sold out on his first day of presale, which from that moment made us suspect that it would have great achievements at the box office.

Since it was known that this project was developing, it was a central focus of speculation, theories, rumors, but mainly of great fame and expectation by all the fans and followers of the MCU.

So with all this, it was to be expected that it would become one of the greatest films not only for the fans, but also in terms of sales, since from its first reports the great box office success was revealed during its premiere.

Spider-Man: No Way Home got $ 121.5 million at the box office last Friday, December 17 at its premiere only speaking of North America.

With this, the film became the second most successful in North America, only behind Avengers: Endgame, which made $ 157.4 million on its opening day, according to Deadline.

Naturally, the above amount was going to grow the days after the weekend and then it was reported in during the weekend only in North America the tape reached $ 260 million, ranking second, after Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame ($ 357 million).

And it is that, internationally speaking, this film did very well, well generated $ 340 million worldwide (60 markets) during the weekend. A total of $ 600.8 million just on the weekend, and thanks to this figure, the film is the third with the best premiere in history and the highest grossing of Sony.

Additionally, as Comic Book indicates, last Monday Spider-Man: No Way Home generated $ 37.1 million dollars last Monday in North America, which means that only in this region in the first days of availability it achieved $ 297.1 million dollars.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, still available in theaters.