Spider-man: No way home It has already surpassed the 1 billion mark and is on its way to becoming Sony Pictures’ most profitable film.

It’s no secret that Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a box office hit, but exactly how much money can Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios make?

While Hollywood is slowly beginning to rebound from the worst of the pandemic, it still hasn’t been the most profitable year for blockbusters. But nevertheless, Spider-Man: No Way Home has exceeded all expectations, becoming the first film since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019 to gross more than $ 1 billion at the global box office.

Now, Deadline has broken down how profitable the movie is likely to be. Given the impact of the Covid pandemic on the global exhibition with reduced capacities and intermittent closures in certain territories, we have not yet been able to see the balance of losses and gains obtained by the film so far.

With the achievement of 1,000 million worldwide box office (still pending release in China), Spider-Man: No way home It has obtained a net profit so far of 242 Million dollars after the distribution at the box office with the cinemas, the marketing costs and participations.

However, if movie theaters remain open amid the rise of Omicron, particularly given all the Covid security measures they have put in place, and Tom Holland’s Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch film remains at a constant box office, it is very It is possible that the Sony and Marvel Studios film will make a profit multiplied by 3 times, with an estimated 610 million.

How are the benefits of No way home calculated?

These financial projections are not coming from Sony, but from movie funding sources that are quite familiar with the balance sheets of what will be the highest grossing movie of all time on the Culver City lot; No way home prepares to surpass the global box office of 1.13 billion dollars of Spider-Man: Far From Home of 2019. This is based on a maximum worldwide box office of 1.75 billion for No way home, broken down with 1 billion abroad (without a launch in China) and 750 million in the United States.

Keep in mind that The awakening of the force reached 1 billion overseas out of China’s $ 124.1 million gross. Spider-Man: Far From Home earned more than 28 million in Japan, and No Way Home could probably top those numbers after its premiere next week.

The Marvel studios and Sony title run by Jon Watts has already grossed 587.1 million internationally and 470.3 million in the United States and Canada for a worldwide grand total of 1,057 million.

A final net profit of 610 million for No Way Home could turn the latest wall-crawler title into Sony’s most profitable movie of all time, outpacing the profits of the nethead’s two previous titles, Spider-Man: Homecoming (200M) and Spider-Man: Far From Home ($ 339 million), as well as the Sony title with a gross close to $ 1 billion, Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle (305.7 M), Avengers: Infinity War Disney / Marvel ($ 500 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (417.5 M) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (300M).

But how will it reach 610 million?

After its run in theaters, global rentals will send $ 825 million back to Sony. The cost of the theatrical release is estimated at $ 200m for production, and $ 248m at P Global & A (Sony also brought in an extra $ 202m in global brand promotion for partner advertising versus 288m for Far from home). These gross box office levels should generate an additional combined global net money for home and television (less distribution costs) of $ 405 million. The breakdown is 135 million from a very strong domestic home market that includes streaming, PVOD, and DVD.

A good box office performance for studio movies can increase the value you have in streaming offerings. Then there are 80 million from domestic entertainment abroad, 25 million from free TV in the US, 35 million from pay TV in the US and 130 million from international television. Total household income plus movie theater rentals worldwide equals 1.23 billion. Subtracting all the global P&A, production costs, participations and waste of 620 million combined, we get the figure of 610 million.

Now, Disney’s Marvel covered 25% of the production cost (50 million) so it will get 25% of the profit with an estimated 152.5 million final. Sony and Disney currently have a loan of Marvel characters from each other under this new deal, Sony has Tony Stark, Nick Fury, Happy, and Benedict Cumberbatch making cameos in their Spider-Man movies, and the wall-crawler is set to star in another movie from the series. Marvel Cinematic Universe. Obviously they are already talking about a fourth installment, although it remains to be seen if the Sony and Marvel Studios partnership will be maintained, but given how successful it is, it would be surprising that they do not work together again.