In the Spider-Man: No Way Home universe (s), The Daily Bugle introduced its TikTok account and introduces Betty Brant as the newspaper’s new intern.

Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to be the biggest post-pandemic blockbuster and now Sony has opened a new TikTok account for The Daily Bugle. With the title of @TheDailyBugleOfficial we see the newspaper account where we learn that the MCU’s Betty Brant (Angourie Rice) has joined the news outlet led by the J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) of the Sam Raimi trilogy.

In the recent Spider-Man movies, Betty Brant is played by Angourie Rice, who reprises her role in Homecoming and Far From Home. And while in the comics the character starts out as a newspaper assistant to become an investigative journalist, in the MCU she is part of the Midtown High student body of journalism. However, the first TikTok of the Dpier-Verse we know that Brant has been hired by the Daily Bugle as an unpaid intern.

Brant says that he is now “running” Bugle’s official TikTok account.

Take a look below at the three videos that the nascent TikTok of The Daily Bugle already has:

@thedailybugleofficial Join us as an intern of The Daily Bugle, no experience required! Get our reporter pack from our 🔗 in bio. ♬ SpiderMan No Way Home in theaters December 17 – The Daily Bugle

@thedailybugleofficial Tell us you hate Spider-Man without telling us… (even if you don’t actually hate him). ♬ SpiderMan No Way Home in theaters December 17 – The Daily Bugle

@thedailybugleofficial Hi TikTok 👋 Welcome to The Daily Bugle! Follow us for breaking news on Spider-Man you can’t get anywhere else. ♬ SpiderMan No Way Home in theaters December 17 – The Daily Bugle

