Spider-Man: No way home It opens on December 16 in Spain, but many American media have already been able to see it, and of course, they have not been able to wait for the premiere to talk about spoilers, so you are warned.

Tom Holland’s new wall-crawler movie, like any Marvel Studios production, is surrounded by great secrecy around its production, but there are shares that are spoilers in themselves as Alfred Molina confessed, the only announcement of his The signing of Jamie Foxx, with the multiverse in the background, already suggested that the two villains from the films of Sam Raimi the first, and Marc Webb the second, were going to return in a multiversal story at Marvel Studios, something that In case there was any trace of doubt, the different trailers and television spot of the promotion of Spider-Man: No way home have clarified, which would also confirm the presence of Willem Defoe as Norman Osborn alias the Green Goblin.

With these precedents, fans immediately wondered if the villains from previous films appeared in this film, why wouldn’t Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s previous Spider-men do it? Immediately, false trailers began to appear that showed the three Spider-Man, alleged leaks of the filming with the three actors, and some have even analyzed the advances looking for digitally deleted characters, and we even saw in promotions of the films that used these versions for the promotion.

Well, despite the enormous effort of Tom Holland (tired of lying to the press and his friends), and the denials of Garfield and Maguire when they have been asked, finally there has been some medium that could not wait for the premiere of the film in theaters, to do his critique with spoilers confirming what was the worst kept secret in Marvel Studios history that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return as Spider-man in the Marvel Studios multiverse.

Variety In his criticism he has spoken of the three Spider-men that we will see in No Way home:

Holland has been the least interesting of the three Spider-Men on the silver screen, and he seems younger and less mature than Maguire or Garfield. Up to now. This simple plot development makes him more than just a spandex acrobat, juggling awkward high school experiences with eye-catching visual effects battles, though both elements carry over into this film, in which acceptance from college carries the same weight as a great CG showdown at the Statue of Liberty.

It is further altering the Marvel movie formula (which has already been hugely disgusted with the “snap” that ended “Infinity War” and the inevitable time travel stunt it took to reverse it) and even goes so far as to redefine the collective notion of audiences. of heroism in the process.

“If the villains can make the dimensional leap, it stands to reason that other Spider-Men can too, and indeed, first Garfield and then Maguire appear apparently aware of Peter’s villain infestation problem. Because everyone has faced variations on the same challenges, from losing loved ones to reconciling romantic interests with a demanding day job, the film balances easy comedy with deeper life lessons. What could easily have felt like one of those tacky Disneyland parades, where all the princesses are gathered to do fan service, finds a solid emotional foundation instead.

Garfield, so good at this year’s “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom,” oozes more charisma here than ever in his two Spider-Man installments. And the older and wiser Maguire, who had gotten soft and lazy between his second and third Spider-Man movies, reminds audiences that they haven’t seen him on screen in years why we found him so attractive in the first place. There is something fundamentally concerning about the dissolving of the barriers between these separate iterations of the franchise, and yet the entire creative team seems committed to treating the multiverse not as a gimmick, nor as a crude corporate tactic (conveniently fixes a crack in the game. UCM). but as an opportunity to further explore what Peter Parker represents. “

Thus, the participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No way homeThe embargoes have been of no use requesting to avoid spoilers in the critics, nor that the two actors did not attend the Los Angeles premiere yesterday. Of course, now no one will be disappointed by the Spider-man movie, since there was a perception that if the rumors and the hype of the mere presence of the two stars were not fulfilled, it could not meet expectations, something that does It seems that it will comply and with note.

Also this medium has confirmed Thomas Haden Church (Sandman) who repeats his role as Spider-man 3 and Rhys Ifans (The lizard) who repeats after having played him in The Amazing Spider-man, The latter did not want to release a garment in a recent interview to preserve the surprise, but finally the secret has been revealed.

Eager to see the three cinematic Spider-men in action together?