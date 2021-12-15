On December 16 it opens Spider-man: No way home and the first reviews of the film have not been long in coming

Directed by Jon Watts, the latest Marvel Studios and Sony collaboration will be the culmination of Tom Holland’s first MCU trilogy as the wall-crawler. But other than that Spider-Man: No Way Home It will also unite three generations of Spider-Man films with characters from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and the films of The Amazing Spider-Man by Marc Webb.

After the secret identity of Spider-Man has been revealed in Far From Home, Peter must deal with the fact that everyone knows who he is, as well as everyone close to him. Peter will ask Doctor Strange for help to create a spell that will make everyone forget that he is Spider-man, however something goes wrong and they cause the arrival of multi-universal threats such as Alfred Molina’s Doc Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro or the goblin Green Willem Dafoe that will keep Peter and Doctor Strange busy. There’s a lot to be excited about in the school, including the rumored returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as previous incarnations of Spider-Man. While fans will have to wait a few more days to see the film, reviews of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home They offer an idea of ​​what to expect from the newest installment of the wall-crawler.

Unlike other MCU movies that have an earlier embargo lift for spoiler-free social media reactions, Marvel Studios and Sony opted to post full reviews immediately after the film’s world premiere event and just days before its theatrical debut. . These measures have been adopted to preserve the secret of its plot, preventing inadvertent leaks from ruining the experience in cinemas for the general public (in Spain the press passes are not until today). You can the critics below:

Thanks to Peter finally taking the reins, No Way Home can fly higher than any of Spider-Man’s previous installments in the MCU. The film reflects on what kind of hero Spider-Man is and who he aspires to be – is he someone who takes charge of his decisions? Do you help people in need or do you leave them behind? These questions greatly influence your story, adding seriousness to your journey as a hero trying to carve a path for himself. No way home It looks more like a Spider-Man movie. It’s a bit cheesy, but endearing, sincere, and insanely funny, which is how it should be.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t always up to be really risky, particularly on indie movies that will certainly shock the rest of the list, but No way home He’s not afraid to throw a whole new glove, with a truly reverential eye to the past, and with the hope of a new future worth fighting for. The road to the final moments of No way homeBoth affectionate and heartbreaking, it may have had a few bumps, but the darkness is worth it.

Brian truitt Spider-Man: No Way Home it’s probably the best moment I’ve had in a movie theater since Endgame. Tom Holland just owns the story and while he’s absolutely crazy at times, he’s SO SPIDERMAN.

Some of the fan services work quite well here; some are so unsubtle as to expect an actor to look at the camera and wink at you after uttering his line. But in the end, No way home uses his multiversal mayhem to tackle the only real problem with the Holland-era wall-crawler: the character’s Iron Man-ification, in which his already astonishing powers continue to be overshadowed by gadgets handed to him by the idiotic hero billionaire Tony Stark. This is the least fun of the Watts / Holland movies by a wide margin (intentionally, up to a point), but it’s a hell of a lot better than the last third of Sam Raimi’s Spidey.

Matt Singer, Screen Crush

No way home He understands that the key to Spider-Man’s appeal isn’t his amazing powers or cool costume, or that he’s a shy nerd who turns into a hard-bodied heartthrob after a radioactive spider bite. We like Spider-Man because he is a disaster. Peter Parker fails, repeatedly.

Peter sciretta Spider-Man: No Way Home feels like a movie version of a great comic book event miniseries (just like Batman Hush). It was more emotional than I expected, it justifies the disliked ending of Far From Home, and sends the franchise in an exciting direction.

The most superheroic feat on display could be the film’s ability to keep human-sized emotions and relationships front and center, even as the very fabric of time and space is twisted into knots.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will have longtime fans cheering, crying, laughing and jumping out of their seats. This movie is insane and an emotional roller coaster (but in the best possible way). The soundtrack, the acting, the cinematography, the visuals and the heart come together to create something truly epic. This is easily the best live action movie of Spider-man, and what fans have always wanted to see.

Spider-Man: No Way Home play all the right notes like the latest MCU installment. His impact on the universe as a whole, as well as the overall emotional heartbeat, feels won. Stellar performances meet what feels like a Saturday morning cartoon riddled with all the devastating blows we expect from this sneaky universe. Though he struggles with some weary superhero tropes, everything else will leave fans grinning from ear to ear.

No way home it’s a perfectly good superhero movie. It has a couple of great pieces: the opening fight between Ock and Holland’s Spider-Man is proof that director Jon Watts has gotten better and better at staging this kind of thing; there’s a dizzying chase through Escher-style cityscapes that echo similar sequences in the first Doctor Strange movie, but it still feels inventive, plus some tragedy, a few sacrifices, easter eggs for heads (someone has been tagging graffiti with Ditko’s name), a Battle Royale, post-credits sequences, and the feeling that this has been a montage for the next film, which will prepare the film after that, over and over again ad infinitum.

No Way Home features Holland’s best work as Peter and Spidey to date, and the film takes him to emotional extremes he has never touched before. Her chemistry with Zendaya and Batalon is real too (Zendaya exudes a lot of warmth here, while she and Batalon also provide soft comic relief).

Spider-Man: No Way Home he’s at his best and at his worst when he remembers other movies. Not only does he adopt many, many lines of dialogue from Raimi films, but he also immerses himself in the mind-blowing visuals of Doctor Strange, which gives its aesthetic (admittedly flat and uneven) a touch of emotion.

In short, it seems that Spider-Man: No Way Home It’s the best wall-crawler movie since the Marvel Studios and Sony partnership. There is an emphasis on exciting and inventive action scenes, most of which have been seen in promotion of the film. However, while there is great anticipation for the MCU film’s ties to previous Spider-Man films, elements of it may have made the film too complicated for casual viewers, or those unfamiliar with previous versions of the Spider-Man. wall-crawler. Likewise, the abundance of easter eggs and references will excite fans of the character who are fully committed to the character’s journey. However, they can be overwhelming and confusing for the general public.

Perhaps the greatest success for Spider-Man: No Way HomeHowever, it seems his ability to keep his focus on Tom Holland’s Peter. With so much going on, some were concerned that the main character of the film would be put aside to focus on the narrative stunts of the film. Fortunately, it seems that Spider-Man: No Way Home He hasn’t lost sight of the fact that the focus should be on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.