It does not seem very debatable that Spider-Man: No Way Home (Jon Watts, 2021) It is the most anticipated movie of the year for a majority of viewers. The uninterrupted conversation on social networks about her, with a thousand and one speculations about her superhero plot, and the record of tickets purchased during the presale, do not allow many doubts. The blockbuster seems safe, we must suppose; beyond the fact that it is another installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which in itself tends to crowd the rooms with each one.

But this film is different. For the same reasons as Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2018, 2019) given the scope of what he proposes. Only with greater ambition, since its narrative limits are not limited to the saga to which it belongs; they expand like never before. Affirm here that Spider-Man: No Way Home meets our expectations could be considered a spoiler that later lead to a disappointment according to each one; so we will just say that his story and his show satisfy us as much as possible.

Another dynamic adventure on the wall-crawler

Marvel studios

The restrictions lie in the usual: the popcorn essence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the not very talented profile of director Jon Watts. Before joining the franchise he had made Clown (2014) and Police car (2015), two disposable works due to development problems. With Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) he has been able to redeem himself, of course. The concern of executive producer Kevin Feige to offer the public a worthy and cohesive entertainment one film after another weighs heavily.

As he weighs again in Spider-Man: No Way Home, whose title will not be able to fully understand the followers of these superheroic adventures until the end, in which it fully takes on the meaning that we should give it. The filmmaker is doing well at this point in the terrain of the almost circus action typical of Spider-Man, and the adequate audiovisual composition of the feature film is at the service of the story so that it is agile and showy, with a sequence shot that is thrown at us without prior notice but very much appreciated.

‘Spider-Man: No Hay Home’: the funniest, most intense, emotional and interesting of the trilogy

Marvel studios

Both Kevin Feige and Jon Watts have once again relied on screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (Ant-Man and the Wasp), who take advantage of the enormous possibilities of the argument of Spider-Man: No Way Home to write the best jokes of the current trilogy, capable of getting us more than one and two laughs while the nightmare that happened to Peter Parker passes, for which the most difficult and emotional moments of his career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date are reserved. What is not little.

Thus, Tom holland (The devil at all hours) has the opportunity to show off with the most intense performance that he has given us in the skin and the multiple costumes of the wall-crawler; and they are seconded by a fantastic Zendaya (The great showman) taking up MJ, a correct Jacob Batalon (Banana split) as Ned Leeds, a flawless Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) in her role as Doctor Strange, a Marisa Tomei (In the room) which is to love her or an acceptable Jon Favreau (Friends) as Happy Hogan. And, well, other great people.

Apart from commenting that the composer Michael Giacchino (Lost) is on autopilot, we can’t put the last point on this happily complimentary text without noting that one of the greatest virtues from Spider-Man: No Way Home We find it in that it eludes in a lucid, perhaps deceptively easy way, the dangers of the foreseeable agglomeration of characters and that they are not simple comparsas or narrative excuses, but that they are provided with a personalized evolution in their own context, a credible and exciting integration and scenes in which to shine as individuals. Another reason why it stands out as the best of these three films about Spidey.

Marvel studios