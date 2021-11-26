One of the most questioned and acclaimed products on social media is usually posters. They look at each other in detail. Rather than an observation, it sometimes seems like a detailed study of how much can be said about it. In the case of those related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the reaction is usually even more marked. The fandom look in them possible clues about new characters, references and connections to the future. Sometimes the passion goes further, to the point that the followers themselves create pieces to spread the productions. The most recent of them is related to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

For months there have been rumors and wishes that in this film the three versions of Peter Parker adapted in the cinema intersect. Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland wearing the Spider-Man uniform to face multiple villains. Nothing in that sentence seems to be a problem. On the contrary, if it is well supported from the script, it can result in one of the best bets of Marvel and Disney. What is the detail, for the followers? Of those three, only Tom Holland is a guarantee.

After the trailers presented, various theories have been developed about whether Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will appear. There may be as many versions as there are fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, at least in another plane, the real one, a follower of the franchise developed an art that could well function as a poster for the production.

The awesome fan art inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home

The creator of the following piece is the user spdrmnkyxxiii. Through his Instagram profile, this person has shared various interventions related to pop culture and, of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The most recent one has to do with Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is a work in which he integrates Doctor Strange, one of the key characters of Phase 3 and Phase 4, along with the three versions of Peter Parker: that of Andrew Garfield, that of Tobey Maguire and that of Tom Holland. .

This user has more than 100,000 followers within his community on Instagram. Although part of his reputation has been based on his pieces inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has also worked with ideas taken from DC and other iconic characters within pop culture. In his own way, the artist offered his followers a poster version much closer to what many want, with the three Peter Parkers in the picture.

However, to confirm that this happens or not, apparently we will have to wait until the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home to be certain, beyond the rumors. This film will be released on December 16 (on the 15th in Mexico).