Marvel and Disney continue their aggressive marketing campaign to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the feature film doesn’t need any kind of boost beyond the rumors that have flooded the internet, the trailers released in recent weeks are a taste of what we can expect on the big screen. The last clip that has shared Marvel, yes, it brings a “surprise” about the Green Goblin.

Of course, if you are one of the people who prefers to wait for the premiere to enjoy Spider-Man: No Way Home without any spoiler, it is advisable not to see this advance – or any other. Otherwise, you can keep reading.

The clip in question, despite being brief, will surely give rise to several theories about the fate of the Green Goblin. Why? Surprisingly, the material reveals his destroyed mask on the ground. We do not know exactly what event led to the scene, but it is striking that a fundamental piece of the villain is shown in this way. Did you have a difficult showdown with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man?

If you’ve been keeping an eye out for the speculation surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, surely you also thought of Spider-Man from other universes. That is, in the supposed appearance of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield. However, we are less than a week away from the premiere and we still cannot confirm it. To be honest, Marvel is unlikely to acknowledge the involvement of both actors with the release just around the corner.

Spider-Man: No Way Home the next one will be released December 15 in Mexico, while in Spain it will do so on the 16th of the same month. The cast is made up of Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Zendaya (MY), JK Simmons (JJ Jameson), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Jamie Foxx (Electro), Thomas Haden Church (Sandman) and Rhys Ifans (Lizard).