We already know how Spider-Man: No Road Home, the next film to be released from the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, will begin.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) will link directly to the post-credits scenes of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), therefore in the middle of New York we can see these giant screens where it is J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) revealing that Peter parker (Tom holland) is spider-man and accusing him of the death of Quentin Beck / Mysterio (Jake gyllenhaal).

In the video that we leave you after the first minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home we can see how Peter parker reacts to that situation and how people start asking him questions already MJ (Zendaya). So they both walk away to safety and call Ned leeds (Jacob Batalon), his best friend and confidant who knows his true identity from the first movie.

FIRST MINUTE OF #SpiderManNoWayHome! dTOM WAS RIGHT IT STARTS ONE FRAME AFTER FFH pic.twitter.com/eHdXMjN0Mh December 10, 2021

What will the rest of the movie be about?

After the initial shock caused everyone to know that Peter parker is behind the mask of Spider-man, the protagonist must find a solution. Therefore he will go to find his friend, the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to use a spell and everything returns to normal. This is when Spider-Man: No Way Home it becomes most interesting. Since chaos will come in “Multiverse” and therefore, some classic villains will appear that will try to finish off the hero. In addition, there may be many more surprises, since it is speculated that we will be able to see Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire as their respective versions of Peter parker.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 16, 2021. While we wait, we can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios where this Avenger appears in the Disney Plus streaming platform.