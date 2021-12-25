Last week we saw the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters and the most anticipated film of the year became the highest rated, as it met the high expectations that fans had. Because of this, both Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures want Spider-Man: No Way Home to be nominated for the Oscars 2022, regardless of whether it is a superhero movie.

Amy pascal She was the head of Sony Pictures when they acquired the rights to Spider-Man more than 20 years ago and has been involved in all of the Spider-Man films ever since. Pascal supervised the campaigns of some films that were nominated as The Social Network, Zero Dark Thirty and Captain Phillips, so he has experience in this regard and believes that Spider-Man: No Way Home does have a chance, as he revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Just because it is of a certain genre does not mean that they are not quality films ”, Amy Pascal defending superhero films.

Amy Pascal left her position at Sony in 2015 but is still involved in the Spider-Man movies. Tom rothman He occupies the position that Pascal used to, and agrees with Amy’s statements about the quality of the films. Rothman says No Way Home is a great piece of film and shouldn’t be ignored by the Academy for being a superhero movie. “We have to overcome this rare prejudice”.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, believes that Black Panther has already set the precedent for more superhero films at the Oscars. Feige says that the feelings that Spider-Man: No Way Home causes are what make us go to the movies. “It’s a good thing when people are at the movies and they get up to clap. It’s a good thing when people are in tears because they are reminiscing about the last 20 years of watching movies and what it means to them.”.

There’s no doubt Spider-Man is Marvel’s most popular superhero and the reception of Spider-Man: No Way Home confirms it, as it has already become the second most successful film of the MCU behind Avengers Endgame. Of course, Spider-Man: No Way Home has to deal with the limitations imposed by covid-19, so the question arises as to how well it would have done in a normal launch.