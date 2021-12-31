Spider-Man: No Way Home Movie Merchan Reveals Marvel Studios Dream Team (Spoilers Notice)

A second wave of merchan for Spider-Man: No Way Home is on the way, and two incredible pieces of promotional art have been revealed that put the spotlight on the most spectacular team of the three wall-crawler movies in the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is already in theaters, breaking box office records. Yesterday, it surpassed Spider-Man: Far from home to become the highest grossing solo movie on the wall-crawler, and it seems like the sky really is the limit for the MCU’s most popular character.

Despite showing the new Spidey costume in recent TV commercials and promotions, Sony Pictures has yet to start putting out too many spoilers in the movie’s marketing campaigns, so we haven’t seen official images of the Spider-men yet. by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. However, new promotional art continues to emerge as we prepare for the arrival of a new wave of products in stores.

As you can see below, an incredible illustration inspired by the cover of a comic has appeared with the three wall-crawlers united to fight against the villains from the multiverse to take down the spider. In the second piece, we see the masks of the three Peter Parkers combining to create an amazing image, another reminiscent of the art of Andy Warhol and one more piece that unites these heroes in an explosive scenario full of villains.

Despite some leaks and many rumors, the inclusion of Maguire and Garfield was never officially announced. This meant that it came as a surprise to the vast majority of moviegoers, and that intrigue surrounding its possible return helped generate levels of interest in the trequel that have helped make the film a record-breaking box office success.