The Avengers: Endgame (2019) movies featured a new Marvel Studios character and he almost appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The end of 2021 will always be remembered for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a shocking movie that adds many characters from other sagas, but we also know two scenes that were eliminated. In a, Peter parker arrested a juvenile delinquent played by the brother of Tom holland called Harry holland. The other featured a beloved Marvel Studios character, as we almost see Morgan Stark (Lexi Rabe) the daughter of Tony Stark / Iron Man Y Pepper potts. Something that makes a lot of sense, since in the movie it is Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) who is a great friend of the family Stark-potts.

The actress herself revealed it on Instagram, since she published that she had participated in Spider-Man: No Way Home but his scene had been removed.

Ok, here’s a preview with all the photos. We will publish them all soon. I love this movie, although my part was cut, it was amazing to see them all.

“The best night of my life! I don’t care if they cut my role. I missed my Marvel family. This movie was amazing. I hope to start filming again soon! “

It will be important for the future.

For now, it has not been revealed what happened in that deleted scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But in the apartment of Happy hogan, you can see some drawings of Morgan stark, which indicates that the friend of Tony Stark he is still deeply involved in the girl’s life. So everything suggests that Morgan will be part of the future of the Avengers as he will surely share his father’s great talent and become one of the most important heroines of the next generation.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters. While the movie Avengers: Endgame in which it participates Lexi Rabe What Morgan stark can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.