Spoiler alert: The following text contains direct references to Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you did not see the film, it is recommended not to continue reading so as not to influence your movie experience.

The premiere of Spider-Man: No way home It has not only led to various interpretations of the narrative. A detailed review of the images is also added to the readings in relation to the Multiverse, the future of Tom Holland, Doctor Strange or one of the villains that are part of the film. What do you get out of that detailed exploration of the content? The suspicion that some fragments of the film They are recycled from previous Spider-Man productions.

Spider-Man: No way home it works as a tribute to the different productions developed before. That’s seen so much in the narrative, some indirect nods, and other direct references to other characters. To this is added the game with the color palette, adapting the tonality of the film with nuances used in the previous saga.

That’s one of the reasons why Spider-Man: No way home it works in the emotional register, leaving as much joy and satisfaction as nostalgia. However, it is valid to suspect that a story of such proportions would have some loose seams. It has them, in fact, through different conveniences that are not transcendental because everything that is told through Tom Holland is superior to those details. It may be that, within them, you can also tell the following scenes that could have been recycled.

Possible recycled scenes from Spider-Man: No way home

The specialized portal CBR echoes various comments in which the authenticity of a couple of scenes from Spider-Man: No way home. Specifically, the medium refers to the following:

During the climactic battle with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire facing off against Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Lizard (Rhy Ifans), many noted that Sandman’s healing mirrored the scene from Spider-man 3. In it he was dragged through a sewer grate. Also, Lizard reverting to being Dr. Curt Connors bears a striking resemblance to the same scene from The amazing Spiderman”.

CBR comments that the above could not be confirmed through a Sony source. In case you’ve seen the movie, did you notice anything like this? What is your opinion?

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No way home continues to generate various comments. From the possibility that Andrew Garfield returns to play the character at the end of his saga until Electro could have his own movie. Due to the development of the Multiverse, the possibilities regarding Spider-Man seem endless today.

Not only because of the narrative resource but because of multiple winks between productions. Therefore, it is not ruled out that related projects will be confirmed later based on the events of Spider-Man: No way home, beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe.