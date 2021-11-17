In this new trailer we can see the presence of villains from other Spider Man movies. The presence of the Doctor Otto Octavius, the Green Goblin and Sandman of Tobey Maguire’s universe, in addition, it appears Electro and the Lizard from the Andrew Garfield movies. A whole mix of villains.

The work of Doctor Strange to make the world forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, is the cause of this multiverse from which the Marvel Cinematic Universe includes the villains of previous films.



During the trailer a possible enmity between Strange and the arachnid is drawn, “they are destined to die in a fight against Spider-Man”, says Doctor Strange, so perhaps Peter opposes and tries to simply return them to their universes.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will be released in theaters on December 16 and it will be the fourth film of the fourth phase of this Marvel universe in the cinematic spaces. The cast includes the participation of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and ensures that this could be Tom Holland’s last participation as this superhero.