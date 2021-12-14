One of the most anticipated films of the world is nowhere near reaching the screen. Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they keep coming out crazy and probable theories about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

On this occasion, a theory / rumor has reached our ears that could become of great importance, since the character of the Aunt May, played by the always beautiful actress Marisa Tomei, 57 years old (who frankly is nowhere to be noticed).

They surprise us with the probable news that this third installment of the popular franchise could be the last appearance of the charismatic actress in this character, that is, the end of beloved Aunt May, could be very close.

In accordance with Giant Freakin Robot, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the last time we see Marisa Tomei, who plays Aunt May, a character who will lose her life in the third film of the wall-crawler in the MCU.

Marisa tomei She debuted as May Parker in the plot of Captain America: Civil War, and has reprized her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

So at Sony Pictures, in comparison to Rosemary Harris and Sally Field, actresses who played this role years earlier, Marisa Tomei’s version of Aunt May uncovered Peter Parker’s identity as Spider-Man, creating a relaxed dynamic between. both, which we did not expect to happen in this version, but it was well received by fans of Spider-Man.

This site reports the death of Aunt May in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but does not describe the way in which May Parker could die, although Green Goblin is pointed out as the possible author of this death.

The death of Aunt May, we believe, could be of the utmost importance for the decisions that the arachnid will make and even the turn in the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Synopsis

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, this superhero appears unmasked, the same action that puts him in the spotlight and makes him much more vulnerable, and this makes him not find a way to achieve balance between his life as protector of the city and his personal life.

And when things seem to get worse, he asks Doctor Strange for help, where apparently with this decision everything becomes an even more dangerous game, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has contemplated the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), these are some of the reasons that make it one of the films that will establish the multiverse, for at the most, one of the most anticipated.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying the newest representative of the spider suit, Tom Holland, as the interpreter of Peter Parker / Spider-Man.