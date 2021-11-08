We can already see in a poster of Spider-Man: No way home the great villain Green Goblin played by actor Willem Dafoe.

In the spectacular trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home there was already a reference to Green Goblin, but this time we only saw a pumpkin bomb. Now on an official movie poster they have already added this spectacular villain with his flying artifact, although the suit seems to be slightly different.

Also in the image you have presented Sony In their social networks there are also references to the other confirmed villains. As we see the tentacles of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the sand of Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and a ray of Electro (Jamie Foxx). Therefore, we only need you to give us a clear reference of Lizard from Rhys Ifans, which is also included in the film, but we do not know if it will have much importance in the story.

What will the movie be about?

Spider-Man: No Way Home will continue the events of Far from home (2019), therefore Peter Parker (Tom Holland) He is in serious trouble, since everyone knows his identity and he is also accused of the drone attack in London. So you decide to visit your friend Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell and solve everything. The problem is that this unleashes chaos in the multiverse and also the great hero must face a large number of villains.

Directed by Jon watts, the film has a spectacular cast headed by Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Marisa Tomei (Tia May), Jamie Foxx (Electro), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson ), JK Simmons (J. Jonah Jameson), Angourie Rice (Betty Brant), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Harry Holland, Christopher Cocke, JB Smoove, Hannibal Buress and Martin Starr.

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 17, 2021. While we wait, you can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.