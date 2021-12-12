Spider-Man fans in New York are in high spirits during their morning commutes, as marketing for Spider-Man: No Way Home has led to the appearance on the streets of royal newsstands inspired by the Daily bugle, also known as “El Clarín” in Spanish. If you live in this city, you can get a limited edition of the Spider-Man newspaper, but you better act fast because they will be finished before you can say “climb walls”.

Fans have shared their encounters with the posts on social media. Pictures of the lucky ones who were able to get hold of one of the limited edition newspapers show the news it contains. The newspaper is full of bogus articles covering the previous two films in the trilogy. Stories like “The month of Mysterio-Mania is approaching” and “The perception of drones takes a nosedive” are reminiscent of the plot of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Meanwhile, other articles hint at what to expect from the upcoming sequel, such as a search ad for a “man with tentacles” who resembles Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

Of course, the biggest plot point for the next film is the fact that Peter Parker has been discovered to be the friendly neighbor Spider-Man. The posts of the Daily bugle They are adorned with photos of Parker along with the phrase “Public Enemy # 1”. In classic J. Jonah Jameson fashion, the newspapers are calling for Parker’s arrest and that Spider-man answer for all your “crimes” against the city.

These kiosks are just one of several ways Sony and Marvel have been promoting the third installment of the Tom Holland-directed Spider-Man movies. A TikTok account from Daily bugle shows several videos of Angourie Rice’s character, Betty Brant, as she practices at the fictional newspaper. It’s almost as if the world of Spider-man It will blend in with ours, which is a smart promo move considering the movie is about mixing multiverses.

The promotion of No way home It is at its highest point, with the arachnid popping up everywhere. Tickets for the opening day have sold out practically everywhere and are being sold by resellers on eBay at ridiculous prices. It looks like the movie will become a huge hit for Sony and Marvel when it hits theaters on December 17.