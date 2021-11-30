In the trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home we can see how Doctor Strange uses a box that will be very important to the plot of the film.

There is less left for it to be released Spider-Man: No Way Home and there are many secrets they have to uncover. One of which little has been said is the mysterious box that has the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) So what Peter parker (Tom holland) it seems that he tries to steal and so the two heroes will have a conflict.

Recently, Tom holland commented that Doctor Strange was not like his mentor, but in Spider-Man: No Way Home he would be an ally until they face each other. The reason is the box. But what is it? It seems that the object has a very important function and serves to catch villains from other Universes or realities. Peter parker will use it without problems to stop Doctor Octopus, the first rival he will meet, but when he realizes that his destiny is death, he will face the Doctor Strange and the chaos that is affecting the multiverse will become much larger and more dangerous.

What will the movie be about?

Spider-Man: No Way Home will begin by showing the consequences of the hero’s battle against Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), since everyone accuses him of the drone attack in London and his true identity has also been revealed to the world. Therefore, he will go to find Doctor Strange to help him with a spell, but everything will get complicated and Peter parker must face villains like Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and many more.

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 16, 2021. While it reaches theaters, you can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.