SONY producer Amy Pascal reveals she’s not worried about leaks and SPOILERS on the internet about Spider-Man: No Road Home.

Will we see three different versions of Peter Parker? How many villains will return? Will an important person die? On the internet you can find a lot of information about Spider-Man: No Way Home, some will be real and some will not … But it is clear that if it does not appear Tom holland next to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire many fans of Marvel studios they will be disappointed. Since the negative part about the brutal amount of comments that the film has generated is that it is creating a lot of expectation and the story will hardly be able to live up to it.

But all this does not seem to worry SONY, since the production company Amy pascal said:

“You know. Yes, we’ve been promoting the movie but we don’t want to spoil things for people, you know? One of the problems with movies is that people know everything before going to the movies. So we try to make sure people get the full theatrical experience when they go to see the movie. And yes, you never try to confirm anything in any movie, but this one is very important. “

So the constant barrage of rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home it has had an effect on marketing. That is why they have not wanted to show many secrets about the film and even the trailers seem manipulated to erase some characters from key scenes.

What will the movie be about?

Spider-Man: No Way Home will continue the events of Far from home (2019), that’s why Peter Parker (Tom Holland) He will be in serious trouble as he is accused of the drone attack in London and has revealed his true identity to the world. That is why he asks the Doctor Stange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with which he fought Thanos. Since with one of his spells he tries to solve his problems, but instead chaos is created in the multiverse causing very dangerous classic villains to appear.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Tony Revolori, JK Simmons, Angourie Rice, Alfred Molina, Jon Favreau, Harry Holland, Christopher Cocke, JB Smoove , Hannibal Buress and Martin Starr.

It can be seen in cinemas Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 16 and in fact the tickets are already on sale. While the premiere date arrives you can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.