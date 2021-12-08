Avengers: Endgame (2019) is one of the greatest movies ever made, but Spider-Man: No Way Home is up to it.

Kevin Feige, the supreme head of Marvel studios, has revealed that the advance sale of tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home is at the same level as Avengers: Endgame, a film that in 2019 reached 2.797 million dollars. An exaggerated amount even for the pre-pandemic times. Since only Avatar (2009) of James cameron it has similar figures with 2,847 million dollars.

This is how it has been revealed Kevin Feige: “Obviously, with the pandemic, the way we announce things has changed and it has been altered, and in a way it has been good, because it has kept the focus on what follows. The focus has been kept on the projects as they come out, and certainly the anticipation for Spider-Man: No Road Home, I’d say, is as great as anything we’ve ever felt before. Even Avengers: Endgame. Which is a good moment, since the movie is about to come out. “

When the entries of Spider-Man: No Way Home went on sale, caused the collapse of several websites where they could be purchased in advance. In addition, in 24 hours, more than 35 million dollars were raised. Of which, 17 million are for Thursday’s screenings. So it will be the first film capable of obtaining these results since COVID-19 came into our lives.

Will it be such a shocking movie?

For now, Spider-Man: No Way Home It is creating a lot of expectation, but it is probably because of everything that has been leaked, as it exceeds what little they have shown. Therefore, people are creating an idea of ​​the film that may be wrong. Since everyone expects a cameo from the Daredevil from Charlie cox and the stellar appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as different versions of Peter parker.

But we will have to wait until December 16, 2021 to know everything that happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Meanwhile, we can review all the movies of Marvel studios on the streaming platform Disney Plus.