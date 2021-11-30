What is happening with Spider-Man: No Way Home it is unprecedented in the big screen industry. Yes OK Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame They also caused much expectation, none of them caused as much madness as the new arachnid. The phenomenon is such that, during the pre-sale, dozens of movie chains collapsed to the impressive wave of fans eager to secure a seat for the premiere.

In United States, AMC, one of the largest movie chains in the country, saw how its system could not handle the traffic and it did not take long to fall. The disaster was replicated to ticketing platforms like Fandango, Regal, and Atom, to name a few.

In Mexico it was no different, since Cinépolis and Cinemex They are offline since Sunday night. Cinépolis had no choice but to “invite” those interested to go directly to the cinemas to obtain tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home. What happened after? Endless lines in many cities in the country. In some of them, unfortunately, there were problems of order and disregard for social distancing measures – the pandemic is not over yet.

“There are different levels of fan intensity when it comes to box office presales, and this movie clearly shows that it belongs at the top alongside a few others. For anyone who has doubted the appeal of the filmmaking experience for the past two years, consider the enthusiasm for Spider-Man: No Way Home What a major turning point in the box office payback period and as the sign of a bright future ahead, “said Shawn Robbins, an analyst at BoxOffice, in an interview with CNBC.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has everything going for it

There are several situations that have coincided at the moment to generate this chaos. First, and most importantly, are the rumors that anticipate the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on Spider-Man: No Way Home. Being actors whose characters marked different generations, the interested public is broader. Who wouldn’t want to see Maguire in the Spider-Man suit again in a new movie? A few years ago it was unthinkable.

On the other hand, it is clear that people want to enjoy a real blockbuster after being locked up for two years. Although in the midst of the pandemic some important feature films have been released, none of them, not even the most recent productions of Marvel itself, come close to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yes this is the film that the film industry waited for to boost your income to levels not seen in a long time.

The big question that remains in the air is:Spider-Man: No Way Home will be up to the task of an expectation that got out of control? We have to wait for December 15 in Mexico and December 16 in Spain to check it.