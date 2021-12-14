No Way Home includes a move from the PS4 game

It won’t be long now Spider-Man: No Way Home finally hit theaters around the world. Tom holland, who gives life to the hero in the MCU, has been very busy giving interviews for a lot of media, and in one of them, he not only confirmed that he is a fan of the video game created by Insomniac Games for Playstation 4Rather, the movie would have borrowed one of his moves.

In an interview with Paola del Castillo, Holland said Sony he sent them a Playstation 5 while they were filming No Way Home, and in his spare time he took the opportunity to enjoy Marvel’s Spider-Man. The actor mentioned that there is really no connection between the movie and the game, but there is a movement made by him PS4 Spider-Man that we will see in the movie with Holland.

Evidently, Holland He did not say exactly what this move is, but surely fans of the game will identify it as soon as we see it on the big screen.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in movie theaters on December 15 this year.

Editor’s note: It makes sense that the folks at Marvel borrowed quite a few items from Insomniac’s work. After all, the PS4 game is one of the best character stories we’ve had in years and it’s perfectly valid that the producers of No Way Home were inspired by it, if only in one move.

Via: MP1st