The battle for the SPOILERS of Spider-Man: No way home begins, as they will try to filter as little as possible online before the big premiere.

As usual, major productions have screenings for the critics and specialized press a few days before the grand premiere. But with Spider-Man: No Way Home will try to avoid SPOILERS at all costs. Something that is becoming fashionable, since for example the viewing that we go to The Eternals A few weeks before it hit theaters, it didn’t have the post-credits scenes.

But with Spider-Man: No Way Home They are going to go further, as they will only show 40 minutes of footage to the critics. Taking into account that it lasts just over 150 minutes, it will be clear that the most shocking moments should not come to light until the film is already in theaters to the general public. The problem is that in some countries it will be released on December 15, a little earlier than in others, so it will be necessary to avoid social networks 24 hours to arrive with as little information as possible.

All these decisions of SONY / Marvel Studios are causing that Spider-Man: No Way Home be the movie with the weirdest marketing in recent years. Since they are even deleting characters from the trailers and have taught some villains, others have tried to keep them a secret and it has been impossible. While Tom holland You have spent a lot of time and effort denying some information that everyone believes to be true.

All of this is raising a lot of hype, but this can be both good and bad. Since many people have had their illusions with this film and may not be satisfied with the final result.

What is this movie?

Spider-Man: No Way Home will continue the story of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Because Peter Parker (Tom Holland) He can no longer have a normal life, because his secret identity has been revealed to everyone. To solve it, he decides to go see his friend on Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to use a spell that will make everyone forget that he is Spider-Man. This causes chaos in the “Multiverse” so some classic villains will appear that will have to be defeated.

Among the great surprises that the film can bring and they do not want to be discovered when the critics see the film and that is why they will only have 40 minutes available, are the appearance of Daredevil / Matt murdock from Charlie cox and the versions of Peter parker from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will premiere on December 16, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Before going to the movies, the best thing will undoubtedly be to review all the installments of Marvel Studios where the character appears in Disney Plus.